Luis Enrique Offers €105M for 2 Barça Signings: Iñaki Peña Isn't Leaving Alone

Since Mbappé's departure from PSG's ranks, Luis Enrique has taken the reins of the locker room. He wants a team based on collective effort and has fought to avoid personal egos. In this sense, the Asturian coach has ended up building a TOP, solid, and supportive project, where everyone attacks and defends, and which is not lacking in quality.

PSG remains unbeaten in the league this season and has already accumulated 25 matches undefeated in Ligue 1. It is the only team that still doesn't know defeat among the 5 major European leagues. Twenty wins and five draws are the record of Luis Enrique's team.

| Europa Press

Additionally, PSG is the second club in history with the most matches unbeaten as a visitor. Only Fabio Capello's Milan managed to remain unbeaten for 38 consecutive matches away from their stadium. Now, Luis Enrique's team has already reached 36 and could surpass the Italians' record.

Luis Enrique Wants More and Looks at Barça

Despite PSG's great season, Luis Enrique wants to improve the quality of the Parisian squad and has focused on several targets for the next summer market. Firstly, despite his great match at Anfield, Donnarumma seems to have one foot out of Paris. The Parisians will need to sign another goalkeeper, and in recent hours, the figure of Iñaki Peña has been strongly mentioned.

Barça's goalkeeper, very disappointed with Flick's decisions, also wishes to put an end to his time with the club. With a contract until June 2026 and a market value of 11M, he could leave for 5 this summer to head to PSG. However, Iñaki Peña is not the only signing Luis Enrique intends to obtain from Barça.

Jules Koundé Is Also on PSG's Radar

All alarms have gone off at Barça upon learning that Luis Enrique wants to incorporate Jules Koundé at all costs. It is not the first time PSG has been interested in the defender, as he was already approached just a year ago. However, the French will have to dig deep into their pockets if they want to have Koundé.

Let's remember that Jules Koundé has a contract in force until 2027 and that Barça wishes to renew it until 2030, as Flick considers him indispensable for his project. However, PSG is determined to offer 100M for the 26-year-old French defender, an amount that could solve many of Barça's current problems.