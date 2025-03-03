Hansi Flick Makes Excuses, but Gavi Finds Team: He Joins Barça's No. 1 Rival

In the match played yesterday between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad, the big surprise was the absence of Gavi as a starter. The '6', who had many chances to start, was not only a substitute but also sat on the bench for the entire 90 minutes: he once again did not play. This decision by Flick was unexpected, as the Barça fans were counting on his presence after several matches in which he had very little participation.

Precisely for this reason, and after the commotion caused, at the end of the match that ended with a resounding 4-0 victory for Barça, Hansi Flick was questioned about the absence of Gavi. The German coach explained that the player had presented with a fever the day before and, as a precaution, they decided not to line him up. "We considered starting with Gavi, but yesterday he had a fever and wasn't feeling too well", he wanted to explain.

| Europa Press

However, the truth is that the situation of Gavi creates confusion at Barça. If he had a fever, few understand why he went out to warm up, so some claim that his being a substitute is a punishment from Flick. Either way, the reality is that the '6' plays less and less and could consider leaving if everything remains the same once the current season ends.

The Decline in Gavi's Prominence

Beyond the medical explanations, it is evident that Gavi's prominence at Barça has notably decreased in recent weeks. The midfielder has accumulated three consecutive matches without being a starter and, in the two most recent ones, he hasn't even come off the bench. This situation contrasts with his usual role in the locker room, where he used to be a key piece in the tactical scheme.

The competition in the midfield is fierce. Players like Dani Olmo have taken advantage of the opportunities provided by Hansi Flick to stand out and establish themselves as starters. This dynamic has caused speculation about Gavi's future at the club, especially after the offer received from PSG.

PSG's Interest in Gavi Is Real

In this scenario, PSG, led by former Barça coach Luis Enrique, has shown a determined interest in incorporating Gavi into their ranks. According to recent reports, the Parisian club would be preparing an 80 million euro offer to acquire the services of the young Spanish talent.

PSG, known for their financial capacity and ambition in the transfer market, sees in Gavi an opportunity to strengthen their midfield with a player of quality and future. Additionally, his possible decrease in prominence at Barça could facilitate negotiations, although the Catalan club has historically been reluctant to part with their most promising homegrown players. We will see what happens, but it is evident that the '6' needs to regain his sensations and confidence as soon as possible.