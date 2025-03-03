Mateu Lahoz Denounces Barça and Joan Laporta Explodes: 'Every Week It's the Same...'

Spanish soccer remains embroiled in several refereeing controversies, and after Barça's victory over Real Sociedad, several key figures have spoken out. Mateu Lahoz, former First Division referee, was one of the first to step forward, as he denounced the refereeing which, in his opinion, was "clearly favorable to Barça." Mateu Lahoz, current refereeing analyst for COPE, attacked Barça and took advantage of a non-controversial play to once again launch several "digs" against Joan Laporta's club.

Barça clearly defeated Real Sociedad, but the match was influenced by a sending-off in the 18th minute, which left the Donostiarras with one less player. In the 18th minute, Aritz Elustondo committed a foul on Dani Olmo when the Barça midfielder was advancing through the center of the attack with no defenders to beat. The tackle was punished with a red card, shown in this case by the Andalusian referee Alejandro Quintero González.

| Europa Press

"For me, Elustondo shouldn't have been sent off against Barça. It was a yellow card because Javi López could have reached the ball contest with Dani Olmo", explained Mateu Lahoz on the microphones of ' COPE'. This view of the events was completely opposed to that of other key figures like Imanol Alguacil, Real Sociedad's coach, who stated that "the card to Elustondo was a clear red".

Mateu Lahoz Denounces Barça and Joan Laporta Explodes: 'Every Week the It's the Same...'

Mateu Lahoz, Spanish ex-referee of LaLiga EA Sports with experience in refereeing competitions, also stated that the situation should "be reconsidered" because "it's a yellow card tackle". At Barça, according to 'e-Notícies', they are astonished by the statements of a Mateu Lahoz who intends to modify any regulation that has benefited Joan Laporta's FC Barcelona.

Spanish soccer is experiencing days of much chaos and commotion due to constant refereeing controversies, which have been exacerbated by Real Madrid's letter published a few days ago. In fact, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is considering a drastic change in the direction of the CTA, which is led by Andalusian Medina Cantalejo and Clos Gómez. One of the names that has already emerged is that of Mateu Lahoz, a retired Valencian referee who would take over the CTA with the aim of bringing peace.

Barça was already astonished by this decision and now begins to be suspicious of the impartial statements of Mateu Lahoz. "Joan Laporta is tired of the same story every week", sources from Barça told this digital outlet. Barça secured the three points after defeating Real and Real Madrid was left reeling after losing at Betis's field: Ancelotti's team is moving away from the lead.