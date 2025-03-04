Punished, the New Sergio Busquets Moves Away From Barça: 'joan Laporta Gives the Order'

The departure of Sergio Busquets in 2023 left a significant void in Barça's midfield. For years, Busquets was the anchor of the blaugrana midfield, standing out for his tactical vision and ability to distribute the game. His absence posed a challenge: finding his natural successor.

Joan Laporta Attempts to Replace Sergio Busquets

After Busquets's departure, Barça explored various options to fill his position. Oriol Romeu, trained at La Masia, returned to the club in 2023 with the hope of filling that void. However, his performance did not meet expectations, leading to his loan to Girona in the 2024-25 season.

Other midfielders, like Miralem Pjanic and Arthur Melo, were also considered for the defensive pivot role. However, none managed to establish themselves in that critical position on the field. The level shown by Sergio Busquets is very difficult to match.

The Internal Search: La Masia as a Source of Talent

Aware of the need to find a suitable replacement, President Joan Laporta focused his attention on La Masia. Barça's youth academy has historically been an inexhaustible source of talent, and from it emerged Pau Prim, a defensive midfielder whom many consider the natural successor to Sergio Busquets.

Pau Prim, born in 2006 in Barcelona, joined La Masia in 2012. His evolution was remarkable, debuting with Barça Atlètic in August 2023. His playing style, characterized by excellent passing ability and tactical reading, earned him comparisons to Busquets.

Pau Prim's Contractual Crossroads

Despite his potential, Pau Prim's contractual situation has become a problem. His contract with Barça ends on June 30, 2025, and negotiations for his renewal have stalled. In the absence of an agreement, Joan Laporta has decided to exclude him from the reserve team drafts, a measure that has caused internal debate.

This decision has led Pau Prim to accumulate seven consecutive matches without being drafted. Joan Laporta prioritizes other footballers who have shown willingness to renew, sidelining one of his greatest promises.

The Uncertain Future of La Masia's Gem

The lack of opportunities and the contractual situation have led Pau Prim to consider international offers. There have been reports of interest from Qatar and Arabia, which could take the young talent away from Camp Nou.

The club's stance, influenced by Joan Laporta, is firm: if there is no renewal, Pau Prim will not play until the end of the season. This measure seeks to pressure the player to extend his contract, but it could also hasten his departure.