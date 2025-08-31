Hansi Flick is left without his next Raphinha and Deco regrets it: signing finalized

La Masia has become the flagship of Barça's youth academy, where talents from all over the world are developed. Since its founding in 1979, it has been responsible for training some of the best players in the world. Legends such as Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, and Xavi Hernández have come through the renowned blaugrana institution.

La Masia stands out for its comprehensive approach to footballer development, promoting values such as respect and teamwork. Over the years, La Masia has solidified its reputation as one of the most important youth academies worldwide. La Masia features a top-level training environment at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

Hansi Flick has fully understood the development of talented players. Since his arrival, he has trusted several of the youth talents from the academy. Unfortunately for the club, not everyone has a place in the first team. La Masia has also become a talent-exporting factory. Deco regrets the departure of one of La Masia's gems, winger Jan Virgili, who has signed for Mallorca.

Jan Virgili signs for Mallorca

Jan Virgili Tenas, born in 2006 in Vilassar de Mar, is the new and outstanding signing of RCD Mallorca, signing a contract until 2030. Virgili has shown great potential in the lower categories of the blaugrana club due to his excellent football skills. The 19-year-old winger joined the club in August 2024 from Nàstic's youth team.

| Europa Press

He has only played one season at Barça, and it was enough for him to leave €4 million in the club's coffers, as well as 50% of a future sale. In twelve months, he became a key piece for Belletti's Juvenil team, which won every competition. He ended up strengthening the reserve team, which came close to achieving salvation thanks to his outstanding performances.

Jan Virgili grateful to Barça

The Catalan winger is part of the Spanish national team that reached the final of the under-19 European Championship, where he showed his great potential. Before signing for Mallorca last Thursday, the young player said goodbye to the culé fans. Jan Virgili highlights his time with Barça as short but very intense, and he will always keep the blaugrana colors in his heart.

The young forward's potential is undeniable. Hansi Flick doesn't see him ready for the first team yet, and playing in the Segunda RFEF is not enough for him. With offers from professional Spanish soccer, Barça couldn't stop the player, who has decided to sign for a top-flight club like Mallorca. Barça keeps a right of first refusal for the future, but not a purchase option.

Jan Virgili said goodbye to the club with a masterful display in the under-20 Intercontinental Cup at Maracanã against Flamengo. Barça couldn't win the title, but Virgili's masterful individual performance will be especially remembered. An unbelievable goal, chances created with his speed and skill, Virgili became a whirlwind, the new Raphinha, and is no longer a Barça player.