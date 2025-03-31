Historic Theft of Lamine Yamal! Barça Can't Prevent It, LaLiga Has Already Spoken

Yesterday, the Estadi Olímpic de Montjuïc was the scene of a resounding victory for FC Barcelona over Girona by 4 to 1. Hansi Flick's team showed solid and dominant soccer, with several players shining in different aspects of the game. However, Lamine Yamal's performance was undoubtedly one of the most outstanding of the afternoon.

The young winger, just 17 years old, once again showed why he has become one of the great promises of world soccer. Lamine Yamal was very active throughout the match, creating danger in every action he was involved in. He was not only brilliant in his association with his teammates, but he also showed significant defensive commitment that helped the team secure the three points.

| Europa Press

However, what has truly left all the fans speechless is what happened with his free-kick goal. Lamine Yamal executed a direct free kick that ended up in the back of the net. Now, to everyone's surprise, LaLiga has made an unprecedented decision based on the perception of the match referee, Pulido Santana.

Lamine Yamal Is Left Without His Goal

The play unfolds as follows: Lamine Yamal took the free-kick shot, a ball that was clearly heading toward the goal. However, the ball hit Krejci's hand, who was in the trajectory, and ended up going in.

According to LaLiga's rules, since the shot was directed at the goal, the goal should have been credited to the player who made the action, in this case, Lamine Yamal. However, the decision made by the referee and LaLiga's resolution have been clear: the goal has been recorded as an own goal by Krejci.

This decision has caused great discontent, as many believe an injustice has been committed against Barça's young talent. It's true that he will score many more, but Lamine Yamal deserved to add last night's goal. Additionally, in the last minute, he left a memorable play that also didn't make it to the scoreboard by a narrow margin: his shot hit the crossbar and was spat out by the post.

It is evident that Lamine Yamal's future remains promising. Barça won't be able to avoid this historic "theft," but Lamine's talent and projection remain intact, and his future is brighter than ever. Without a doubt, this young winger has everything to be one of the great stars of world soccer.