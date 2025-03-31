Nico Williams and Oihan Sancet are, indisputably, two of the best players at Athletic Club under Ernesto Valverde, but Barça has identified a Basque gem that will be better. Barça is already preparing its particular foray into the transfer market and does so with the challenge of signing a great Basque gem, although it has proposals from more teams. Nico Williams is close to signing for Barça, but the culer club wants to keep fishing in Bilbao: their signing won't be Oihan Sancet, but it is a footballer of a similar profile.

Barça and Athletic Club have two of the best academies in Spain, so both clubs closely follow the development of their main young talents in training. Barça, in this particular case, has identified a talent that will be better than Nico Williams and Oihan Sancet, two of the best players at the current Athletic Club. Joan Laporta is clear: it's time to act and close new signings, and the main objective is to sign in Basque lands, specifically at Athletic Club de Bilbao.

| @athleticlub

Barça is working on the signing of Nico Williams, but, in parallel, they are also working on closing the arrival of another Basque star. We are talking about a player with a profile similar to Oihan Sancet, a Navarrese footballer who, of course, is also one of the great stars of Athletic Club led by Ernesto Valverde. Barça, with no time to lose, seeks to acquire a talent from Athletic Club's academy: we are talking about a supreme talent, much better than Nico Williams and Oihan Sancet.

Barça Negotiates for the Upcoming Star: Neither Nico Williams nor Oihan Sancet, Colossal Talent from Athletic Club

FC Barcelona and Athletic Club have some of the best soccer academies in Spain, so both clubs pay special attention to the progress of their young prospects. In the case of Barça, they have identified a player with potential superior to that of Nico Williams and Oihan Sancet, who are currently two of the stars of Athletic Club. Joan Laporta has a very clear vision and mission: it's time to act and secure new signings, with the main objective of recruiting talent from Athletic Club de Bilbao.

Barça continues to dream of being able to close the signing of Nico Williams, but Joan Laporta has several alternative options, and one of them has already been definitively confirmed. Barça, which seeks to compete for everything again with Hansi Flick, has closed the signing of a star better than Williams and the Navarrese Oihan Sancet. This is confirmed by Barça sources, who also acknowledge that this talent, which was just one step away from escaping, could become the future Golden Boy.

Neither Nico Williams nor Oihan Sancet: Barça Takes the Great Basque Gem, Signing Ok

Barça goes all out, and we're not just talking on a sports level, as it is evident that Flick's team has set a cruising speed and remains undefeated in 2025. The culer club is also activating in the offices, as summer approaches and the transfer market will be key for the group to continue growing and competing for everything. In this direction, Joan Laporta is more than clear: he wants to sign the greatest generational talent from Athletic Club, and we're not talking about Nico Williams or Oihan Sancet, both crucial.

Barça has a great academy, but that doesn't mean the culer club doesn't closely observe the performance of other talents from other Spanish and European clubs. In fact, Barça's technical secretariat has focused on a young talent from Athletic Club, who has many offers, although he will lean toward Barça's.

Barça closely follows all competitions and has focused on the Spanish Second Division, where a star from Athletic Club is shining with Mirandés, the surprise team. This is Hugo Rincón, a Basque full-back playing on loan at Mirandés, whose market value continues to rise steadily. Rincón, under contract with Athletic Club, is one of Barça's options to strengthen the right flank, currently occupied by Barça's Frenchman Jules Koundé.