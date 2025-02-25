Better Than Rafael Leão and Cheaper: Barça's New Target Is at Juventus

The summer transfer market is starting to rev up and important and ambitious moves are already being seen at Camp Nou. One of the objectives is to strengthen the team's attacking line and the sports management has been following Rafael Leão for some time. In the past summer market, after Nico Williams's refusal, Barça had already considered AC Milan's '10': Joan Laporta attempted to sign him, but without success.

The high release clause of Rafael Leão, 100 million euros, was an impossible mission for Barça amid problems with financial fair play regulations. The Portuguese winger, who stands out for his speed, technique, and great dribbling ability, has been one of President Laporta's desires.

[IMAGE]{119701}[/IMAGE]

However, Rafael Leão may no longer be a priority target for the culé sports management. Deco has set his sights on another striker from Serie A, the new star of Juventus. The young 19-year-old Turkish winger, Kenan Yildiz, is one of the great revelations of the Italian league: 6 goals and 5 assists in 37 matches.

Barça Shows Interest in Kenan Yildiz

Kenan Yildiz is a German player born in Regensburg, Bavaria in 2005, of Turkish origin. The young player has burst onto the European football scene with strength and is showing why he is one of the great talents to watch. Yildiz was trained in Bayern's youth ranks, but in Munich, they failed to see his full potential and let him go.

In July 2022, at just 17 years old, he landed in Turin, at the Vecchia Signora. After a brief stint with the reserves, Juventus confirmed in November 2023 that Kenan Yildiz was joining the first team. His role on the field is as an attacking midfielder, ambidextrous, skillful, and he stands out for his great striking ability with both feet, which has caught Barça's attention.

Barça Discovers Kenan Yildiz's Price

Kenan Yildiz has a contract with Juventus for five more seasons and his release clause is set at 80 million. A figure that reflects Juve's confidence in the young winger's development and progression. In this regard, Barça will have to sell if they want to sign Yildiz, who is still cheaper than Rafael Leão.

Barça is following Kenan Yildiz's movements knowing that if Juventus fails to qualify for the Champions League, he could leave. The Italians are facing financial problems and could be open to letting Yildiz go for his current market value, estimated at around 40 million. Undoubtedly, a much more promising operation than that of Rafael Leão, who won't leave for less than 100 'kilos'.