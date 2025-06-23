Official: Nico Williams takes down a Barça heavyweight as Lamine Yamal has given the OK

It's now official: Nico Williams will be an FC Barcelona player. The latest update confirms that the Athletic Club winger has changed his mind compared to last summer. Back then, he rejected the blaugrana offer, but now he has reconsidered: Nico is determined to wear the Barça jersey.

It hasn't been a matter of money, since Bayern Munich offered him up to €10 million per season. However, Barça has only put a €6 million salary on the table. Even so, Nico Williams knows exactly where he wants to play: His priority is to share a locker room with his great friend, Lamine Yamal.

| @SEFutbol

Lamine's pressure has been key; both have a great connection, on and off the field. Given this desire, Joan Laporta, Deco, and Hansi Flick have said yes: Barça will pay the €60 million release clause and will make a statement in the market.

The signing of Nico Williams has consequences

Nico Williams's arrival won't be to warm the bench. Hansi Flick has made it clear that he wants starters with talent and flair, and Nico more than delivers. That's why the German coach is already preparing a major change in Barça's starting eleven to fit him in.

The new plan involves a very young and dynamic attack. Nico Williams will play on the left wing, his natural area, and on the right will be Lamine Yamal, who is undisputed for Flick. As center forward, the chosen one will be Dani Olmo, who will leave Lewandowski on the bench.

The surprise is in the attacking midfield: Raphinha, with his energy and work rate, will be the one to play behind the "9". With this move, the big loser is Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker, who has scored 42 goals this season, will lose prominence in the starting line-up.

Robert Lewandowski, to the bench for Nico Williams

Flick believes the speed and flair offered by Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal are essential. Lewandowski, at 36 years old, could remain as an impact substitute. This drastic change marks the beginning of a new era at Camp Nou, a more vertical, more explosive era... and much younger.

The signing of Nico Williams not only strengthens Barça, it also revolutionizes their attack. It does so with the full backing of Lamine Yamal, who has given the green light to the move that could send a true goal-scoring legend like Lewandowski to the bench. The young La Masia gem has pressured the club to play with his friend, and now it remains to be seen what the results will be.