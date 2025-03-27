Goodbye Real Madrid, Hello PSG: The New Luka Modric Does Arda Güler a Favor

Arda Güler arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2023 with high expectations. His signing was one of the major sagas of the market, and the young Turk landed at Bernabéu with the mission of getting fans on their feet. However, his first season was marked by injuries, and it wasn't until the final stretch that he began to show his quality in the few matches he could play.

This season, it seemed that things were going to be completely different. Arda Güler had more opportunities to play, especially at the beginning of the season, when Carlo Ancelotti gave him minutes in various competitions. Nevertheless, the fierce competition for a spot in the midfield has regularly relegated the young Turk to the bench.

The regular starters, like Jude Bellingham and Luka Modric, have occupied the positions Arda Güler wanted to reach, making it difficult for him to be in the starting eleven. As if that weren't enough, Florentino Pérez has been tracking a promising attacking midfielder for several months who could arrive at Bernabéu this very summer. However, in recent hours, his name has started to strongly resonate in PSG's orbit.

More Competition for Arda Güler

As the summer market approaches, Florentino Pérez is clear that he needs more talent in the midfield. The president of Real Madrid is looking for a player who can be the natural successor to Luka Modric, who is already 38 years old.

In this regard, the player who has been on the radar of the white club is Franco Mastantuono, a River Plate midfielder whom many compare to Luka Modric for his style. This signing would further complicate Arda Güler's chances of finding a permanent place in the starting eleven.

PSG's Interest in Franco Mastantuono

Despite Real Madrid's interest in Franco Mastantuono, it seems that PSG has taken the lead in this operation. According to 'River Noticias', the French club is willing to pay 50 million euros to sign the young talent from River Plate.

This news has surprised many, as Real Madrid had been considered the favorite to secure his services. PSG, with its strong project and ambition to strengthen its midfield, seems to have convinced the player and his entourage.

Opportunity for Arda Güler

This turn in Franco Mastantuono's career could open a new door for Arda Güler. With Mastantuono's signing by PSG, the Turk could find more space at Real Madrid, as the competition in the club's midfield would be slightly reduced.

Arda Güler, who has played only 1,088 minutes this season, has much to prove, and his future at Bernabéu could be more promising if the situation changes. Despite the lack of playing time, his talent remains intact, and Real Madrid could find in him a key player for the future.