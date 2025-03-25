Goodbye to PSG, Either Al-Khelaifi Puts €100M or He Goes to Barça: 'The Transfer Market...'

The transfer market is closed, but Barça is about to finalize its second signing of the summer, and only Al-Khelaifi's PSG can prevent it by paying 100M. If nothing goes wrong, Al-Khelaifi's PSG won't make a move, and therefore, Barça will confirm its second operation for the next season, which is very close to being finalized. The first signing, already completed, is Jonathan Tah, but Barça has continued doing its homework and is very close to reaching an agreement with a right-back.

According to 'e-Notícies', only Al-Khelaifi can prevent this right-back, with a lot of potential and talent, from signing with Barça. In fact, Al-Khelaifi would need to pay 100M euros to prevent this full-back from rejecting Barça's offer and ending up signing with Luis Enrique's PSG. PSG was interested in closing this potential signing, but the truth is that Al-Khelaifi doesn't want to overpay for any player, and consequently, it seems he will withdraw from the bidding.

[IMAGE]{10813}[/IMAGE]

Barça, aware of the usual and very unexpected appearances by PSG, remains somewhat concerned, but believes that Al-Khelaifi won't lose his mind trying to ruin this signing. Joan Laporta continues preparing for the next transfer market, and it seems that Barça will start off on the right foot: a return to Camp Nou and, for now, 2 new signings already confirmed. Flick is proud of his squad, but he knows that Barça will make a great leap in quality by signing a couple or three players who will elevate the rotation level.

Goodbye to PSG, Either Al-Khelaifi Puts Up €100M or He Goes to Barça: "The Transfer Market..."

Barça is about to make a big statement with a signing: a PSG target is moving away from Paris and will become a culer. The signing is well underway and, as we've been discussing for weeks, will strengthen the right-back of the first team. Hansi Flick counts on Jules Koundé, the starting right-back, but not on Héctor Fort, who will be loaned out next season.

Flick's treatment of Héctor Fort is not being "entirely fair" according to sources from the culer sports management, but the truth is that the German coach has his reasons. Flick believes that Fort is not ready and has many defensive gaps, which is why he wants to bet on another right-back who is one step away from being signed. Only Al-Khelaifi, president of PSG, can prevent it: the solution for the French would be to pay 100M euros, something that seems as impossible as it is improbable.

Goodbye PSG, Hello Barça: The Signing by Joan Laporta Is Already Closed

Saying goodbye to PSG is not easy, but it becomes a bit more favorable if one accepts an offer from Barça. This is what, in this specific case, Almería's footballer Marc Pubill, a 21-year-old right-back born in Terrassa, will do, signing with Barça this upcoming transfer market.

According to journalist Sara Escriu on her 'X' account (formerly Twitter), Barça and Pubill have reached an agreement to join this coming summer. "The Almería player is the chosen one to strengthen the right flank," explained Escriu, who had previously reported other moves in the transfer market.