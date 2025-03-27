Top Exchange Between Barça and Atlético: 'Fermín López Leaves so That...'

Fermín López, Barça's midfielder, is a clear example of how quickly things can change in a very short time. After an incredibly outstanding 2023-2024 season under Xavi's orders, his prominence has notably decreased in the current campaign with Flick. This situation has opened the door to speculations about his future, especially given the interest shown by Atlético de Madrid.

| Europa Press, @FCBarcelona_es

The Change in Fermín López's Role at Barça

Last season, Fermín López was a key piece in Xavi Hernández's scheme. He contributed with 11 goals and 4 assists in LaLiga, and his performance earned him a draft to the lower categories of the Spanish National Team, as well as the senior team. He participated in Euro 2024 and the Paris 2024 Olympics, where Spain was crowned champion.

However, with Hansi Flick's arrival on Barça's bench, Fermín's role has changed. In the 2024-2025 season, he has accumulated 1,116 minutes in all competitions, and in LaLiga, he has only played 26% of the possible minutes, starting in just six occasions. This decrease in his participation has caught Atleti's attention, who would be delighted to welcome him at the Metropolitano.

Atlético de Madrid's Interest and the Exchange Proposal

Atlético de Madrid, always alert to opportunities in the market, has shown serious interest in Fermín López. Simeone sees him as a key piece for his project and has requested the rojiblanca board to make an effort for his signing. With a market valuation of 50 million euros, Atlético would be willing to negotiate to incorporate the midfielder.

Aware of the colchonero interest, Deco and Laporta have proposed an exchange that could satisfy both parties. The offer consists of sending Fermín López to Atlético de Madrid in exchange for Julián Álvarez, the Argentine forward who has been playing at the Metropolitano since the current season. Álvarez has had an immediate impact, becoming one of the team's offensive references.

Fermín López for Julián Álvarez, Barça's Plan

For Barça, the incorporation of Julián Álvarez would represent a significant reinforcement in the forward line. The Argentine striker has shown his scoring ability and his adaptation to European soccer, which could enrich the blaugrana attack. Additionally, his youth and versatility would fit into the club's long-term project.

However, Cholo's team is not willing to let their great star go. It is true that they want to count on Fermín López, but not at any cost. We will see what happens once the transfer market opens.