Manchester City is going through its worst crisis in recent years. Despite its impressive squad and recent successes under Pep Guardiola's management, the team has been eliminated from the Champions League. Additionally, they are currently fighting for a spot in Europe in the Premier League.

This situation has caused great concern, especially for a club that has always been in the fight for the most important titles. Manchester City, far from its best level, is in the midst of a reconstruction both in terms of play and objectives. The decisions next transfer market will be key to defining the club's future.

In this regard, Pep Guardiola has asked the management for a high-level signing for the next season. An addition that would come with the hope of turning the situation around and would leave Flick KO. Barça is also closely following him.

Pep Guardiola's No. 1 Target: Florian Wirtz

The star that has caught Pep Guardiola's attention the most is Florian Wirtz, a midfielder from Bayer Leverkusen. The young German's talent doesn't go unnoticed, and his ability to create play and his vision on the field have sparked the interest of several European clubs, including FC Barcelona.

However, according to 'Football Insider', Pep Guardiola has identified Florian Wirtz as the main target to strengthen Manchester City's squad. A request that greatly complicates Barça's intentions. Flick had asked Deco to enter the bidding for Leverkusen's '10', but it seems complicated now that City is going all out.

The 21-year-old German midfielder is one of the stars of the Bundesliga, and his quality has been key for Bayer Leverkusen to maintain its level. Florian Wirtz's ability to direct the game and his skill in connecting with the forwards make him a perfect signing. It is said that he could land in the Premier League for 150M.

Therefore, although Barça is closely following Florian Wirtz, everything seems to indicate that the German's destination will be Manchester City. The club's economic solidity and Pep Guardiola's management seem to be the decisive factors for the player to lean toward City. Additionally, Hansi Flick has enough reinforcements in the midfield, making his signing not mandatory.