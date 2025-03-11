Says Goodbye to Arsenal for €50M to Play at Barça: Ferran Torres, Sentenced

Ferran Torres had one foot out of Barça last summer: his poor performance had put him on the exit ramp. However, Deco didn't receive any interesting offers, and Ferran stayed on the squad to prove his quality to Flick. The "7" has always maintained that he wants to succeed at Camp Nou.

Time has proven him right, as Ferran Torres has already played 30 matches so far this season. In the 1,085 minutes he has played, Ferran has managed to score 11 goals and provide 3 assists. He has scored 5 goals in La Liga, 4 in the Copa del Rey, and 2 in the Champions League, showing that he can lend a hand to the team when he steps onto the field.

However, although Ferran Torres's good performance this season can't be denied, Barça wishes to strengthen their offensive line. In this regard, Hansi Flick would have asked the sports management for a signing from Arsenal for 50M. We are talking about a winger who, if he arrives at Camp Nou, would greatly complicate Ferran's continuity.

Ferran Torres's Executioner Plays at Arsenal

Arsenal under Mikel Arteta is having a good campaign both in the Premier League and the Champions League. In the domestic competition, they are in second place, while in Europe, they are almost qualified for the quarterfinals. Without a doubt, the English have a very good team, and that's why Barça wants to fish at Emirates Stadium.

In this regard, Ferran Torres already knows that FC Barcelona could make a 50M offer this summer for Gabriel Martinelli. The skillful striker from Arsenal is not fully counting for Arteta, so his departure is not out of the question.

Gabriel Martinelli Could Leave Arsenal for Barça

Gabriel Martinelli is a 23-year-old Brazilian forward currently playing at Arsenal. This season he has played 35 matches, scoring 7 goals and providing 4 assists, but his future seems to be moving away from Emirates according to the latest reports from the English media.

Indeed, according to the portal "CaughtOffside," Arsenal would be willing to listen to offers for Gabriel Martinelli around 50M. An amount that Barça could pay without problems after regaining financial stability. Moreover, if they decide to finally close the deal, Deco and Joan Laporta could use the sale of Ferran Torres to act with greater leeway.

Although Gabriel Martinelli has been counted on by Arteta, Arsenal's plans for the offensive area focus on signing the Slovenian Sesko. Therefore, the Brazilian's departure is gaining more and more strength. Ferran Torres knows it, and so does Barça.