Goodbye Barça, Frenkie De Jong Celebrates: Maresca Wins, Everything Closed, He Goes to Chelsea

Frenkie de Jong has been one of the most talked-about cases at Barça in recent months. The Dutchman has always been favored by Hansi Flick, who wanted to bet on him from the very beginning. In fact, the coach already stated when he joined the club that he considered the midfielder an important piece.

Barça is gradually restructuring and the management is assessing which players are expendable. The midfield area is overcrowded and it's clear that there has to be a departure. Frenkie de Jong was one of the most mentioned names, but the latest news reveals that Chelsea doesn't want him.

| @FCBarcelona

Frenkie de Jong Begins a New Stage

Frenkie de Jong has spent many months injured due to his ankle, which hasn't been fully recovered for a long time. It was known that the midfielder, if he wanted to be in his best form, needed to undergo surgery, something neither he nor the club considered appropriate. Hansi Flick has patiently waited for him to be available again and is now taking full advantage of it.

Barça has players of great quality and all the big clubs in Europe know it, including Maresca's Chelsea. The English club dominated the summer transfer market but still believes they can improve the central midfield area. To do so, during this winter market, they have knocked on the door of the Catalan club.

Maresca is won over with the play of Marc Casadó, the young Barça academy player who has stood out under Hansi Flick's guidance. The German has been betting on him since the start of the season, but something has changed. According to the coach, nothing has happened; he simply believes that Frenkie de Jong is in great form.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Maresca's Offer to Marc Casadó

Marc Casadó hasn't considered leaving the club since Hansi Flick has given him opportunities, but patience isn't infinite. Last year, with Xavi Hernández, the pivot already spent too much time on the bench. If the same happens now because the manager prefers Frenkie de Jong, it's likely he will end up leaving.

Frenkie de Jong has competition from Marc Casadó, who has made the most of his opportunities. Casadó's clause is 100 million, which is an amount Chelsea would pay without any problem.