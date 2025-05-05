Good, Beautiful and Cheap: Hansi Flick Asks Deco for His Signing, He's the New Karim Benzema

Hansi Flick has proven to be a coach capable of the best in his first season in charge of FC Barcelona. He has managed to get almost all the players to show their best version, which has resulted in outstanding sports results.

Barça has already lifted the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey, and is still fighting for LaLiga and the Champions League. With these achievements, Flick has the possibility of winning absolutely everything in his first year as a culé.

However, despite the excellent results achieved, Hansi Flick knows that there are still areas where the team must improve. Despite having a high-quality squad, the German is aware that Barça needs reinforcements in key positions to keep being the best. In this regard, Flick has already spoken with Deco to assess the signing of the new Karim Benzema.

Deco and Hansi Flick Agree

Hansi Flick wants to strengthen the offensive area with a winger who accepts the role of substitute but can also play as a striker. A style like Ferran Torres, who always performs from the bench and works for the group. Deco seems to have identified the ideal candidate.

In this context, Deco has identified Rayan Cherki as the ideal reinforcement for the culé attack. The Olympique de Lyon star has caught attention for his skill, dribbling, and ability to outplay defenders. Despite his young age, his playing style is very reminiscent of Karim Benzema, which has increased interest in him.

Rayan Cherki can play in any of the three offensive positions, making him a versatile option for Barça. Additionally, his affordable price invites Hansi Flick to consider his incorporation. Deco could finalize his departure from Lyon for 20 million.

Rayan Cherki to Barça?

Rayan Cherki has caught the attention of big clubs like PSG, but he needs to leave France to keep growing. That's why Barça has become interested in his signing. His versatility and quality would be key to Hansi Flick's game plan, who seeks to incorporate players who provide depth, creativity, and healthy competition in the attack.

The arrival of Rayan Cherki could mark the beginning of a new era at Barça. His style is very reminiscent of Karim Benzema, so it seems like a great deal for only 20 million euros.