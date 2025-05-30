Gonzalo García stops a €20M signing: 'He's much better, he just needs to play'

Xabi Alonso's new Real Madrid will have Gonzalo García from day one. The youth academy player has broken all records this season with the reserve team, and the Basque coach has made the decision to give him a chance. Specifically, Gonzalo has scored 25 goals in 36 matches, numbers worthy of a true star that have opened the doors to the first team for him.

Gonzalo García is more than ready to make the definitive leap. In the few minutes he has played at the top level, he has already shown glimpses of his quality. His goal against Leganés in the Copa del Rey and his assist to Bellingham in Seville are clear proof of that.

| @gonzalogarcia7_

Gonzalo García's situation changes Real Madrid's plans

Gonzalo's emergence will have clear consequences for Madrid's planning. The fans have been demanding a true number 9, a finisher, a Joselu-type profile who consistently provides goals. However, the Castilla striker is far from having those qualities: his strengths are speed, dribbling, and shooting, and he also really enjoys linking up outside the box.

The Ante Budimir option ruled out

In this regard, Real Madrid even considered signing Ante Budimir, the Croatian striker from Osasuna. His profile fits the club's current needs and his price is affordable: 20 million euros. However, the signing has been canceled due to the trust Xabi Alonso wants to place in Gonzalo García.

Full trust in Gonzalo García

Those who know Gonzalo García say that "he's much better than Budimir, he just needs to play and time to prove it". That trust is what guides Real Madrid's plan with the young academy player. Gonzalo will be the first option to strengthen the attack, although if he doesn't perform, he could leave in January.

Xabi Alonso wants to build a team with young players and potential. In this sense, including Gonzalo García would fit perfectly with that philosophy. The club wants to bet on boosting the talent from La Fábrica, so patience will be key to seeing Gonzalo shine.

Real Madrid have made their commitment to Gonzalo García clear. The young striker will have his chance in the first team and will be a key piece in Xabi Alonso's new project. The future looks bright for this young talent: only time will tell if he manages to establish himself as the number 9 Madrid need.