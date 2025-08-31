All rumors about Joan García and Barça are denied: transfer canceled

Joan García has become the major signing of the summer transfer window for Barça, a signing that sparked some controversy due to his origins. Some Espanyol fans considered his move to the main rival as an act of "betrayal." The goalkeeper from Sallent had several offers from major clubs on the table but ultimately chose Barça.

The project of the blaugrana club appealed to him, and in addition, he would stay in his city, prioritizing his family's well-being. His signing caused an earthquake in the Barça goal, where Ter Stegen, the team captain, was left without options. The second-choice goalkeeper became the renewed Szczesny, who will remain at Barça until June 2027.

Meanwhile, there were rumors placing Joan García in the Spanish national team for the matches to be played in September. However, the Sallent native becomes a notable absence from Luis de la Fuente's squad list. The national team will have seven blaugrana players in the matches against Bulgaria and Türkiye, but Joan García won't be there.

Luis de la Fuente opens the door to Barça's goalkeeper

After announcing the squad list for the matches against Bulgaria and Türkiye for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Luis de la Fuente held a press conference. In light of Joan García's absence, the coach commented that he could have been included but ultimately is not. According to de la Fuente, players are not chosen based on the clubs they come from.

The coach wanted to emphasize that players come to defend a badge, a country, and a national team. De la Fuente also indicated that Joan García's time will come, but not just because he is Barça's starting goalkeeper. He considers the Catalan goalkeeper a great player, but for now, not everyone can be included in the squad.

Joan García's absence

In the last international window of the previous season, Joan García's absence from the Nations League Final Four caused a lot of tension at Espanyol. The "blanquiazul" fans did not understand how the Sallent goalkeeper was not included in the squad, being the best goalkeeper in the league. De la Fuente considers Unai Simón and David Raya untouchable; Joan García will have to be patient and wait for his opportunity.

If he had been drafted, his release clause would have increased from €25 million to €30 million, so Barça saved €5 million. Three months later, having become the blaugrana starting goalkeeper, the coach's preferences have not changed. Alex Remiro remains the third goalkeeper for the national team, and Joan García is still not drafted to the senior squad.