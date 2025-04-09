Gerard Piqué Warns Flick, He's Barça's Black Sheep: 'Don't Take Any Penalties'

Gerard Piqué is one of the most famous figures in the culé environment. During his active years, the center-back established himself as one of the best defenders in FC Barcelona's history. His performance on the field made him a reference for the club.

Moreover, Piqué stood out not only for his defensive ability but also for his character, personality, and statements off the field, always filled with controversy and sincerity. Without a doubt, Gerard Piqué was born to be a protagonist, both on and off the field.

| Europa Press

Gerard Piqué's Retirement and New Projects

On November 3, 2022, Gerard Piqué announced his retirement from professional soccer. At that moment, he ended a successful career that allowed him to win numerous titles with Barça and the Spanish National Team.

Since his farewell to soccer, Piqué has been channeling his energy into various business projects. The most notable of all is the creation of the Kings League, a 7-a-side soccer competition with an innovative format that has captured the world's attention.

The Kings League has been a resounding success, opening new competitions outside Spain's borders, which shows the global impact of Gerard Piqué's initiative.

Jules Koundé and His Time in the Kings League

Recently, a player from FC Barcelona was seen in the Kings League, but the result was not the desired one. It was Jules Koundé, who participated in one of the tournament's matches, although he didn't fare very well.

During his participation, Jules Koundé wanted to show his skill by taking a penalty. However, to everyone's surprise, the Barça defender missed the shot, provoking a myriad of reactions on social media. Koundé didn't have his best performance, but Barça could benefit from his mistake.

Gerard Piqué Warns Barça About Jules Koundé

Gerard Piqué has witnessed Jules Koundé's mistake live and would understand if Flick made decisions. The final phase of the Champions League is approaching, and the penalty shootout is a more than real possibility. Although, given the circumstances, perhaps it would be best if Koundé doesn't participate in that fate.

Meanwhile, Gerard Piqué remains an influential figure, both in soccer and other fields. The Kings League is just the beginning of a series of projects that will likely keep his name in the sports news for many more years.

Meanwhile, Piqué's legacy remains alive in the memory of Barça fans, who remember him as one of the great defenders in their history.