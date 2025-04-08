Confirmed, Jules Koundé's New Partner Comes from Madrid: Unexpected Signing

Barça fans have witnessed a series of changes and tactical adjustments that have directly impacted the team's defensive structure. One of the most notable moves has been the establishment of Jules Koundé in the right-back role under Hansi Flick's direction. This adjustment has proven to be an effective strategy, solidifying the Frenchman as a key piece in the German coach's scheme.​

Jules Koundé Establishes Himself as Right-Back

Since his arrival at Barça, Jules Koundé has shown versatility and adaptability to perform as a full-back or center-back. On the flank, his performance has been remarkable, accumulating 3 goals and 8 assists so far this season. Additionally, his physical endurance and commitment on the field are reflected in the nearly 4,000 total minutes played, making him the most used player by Hansi Flick.

| Europa Press

Despite Jules Koundé's outstanding performance, Barça is evaluating reinforcing that area of the field for the next season. Héctor Fort, the usual substitute, hasn't managed to earn Flick's trust, which has led Koundé to play almost everything, thus increasing the risk of injury. This situation has led the Catalan club to explore options in the transfer market, and the favorite is Andrei Ratiu.

Andrei Ratiu to Help Jules Koundé

Andrei Ratiu has emerged as one of the most outstanding full-backs in LaLiga. His performance is exceptional, recording 2 goals and 3 assists in 27 matches, and accumulating 2,269 minutes of play. These statistics reflect his contribution to defensive and offensive tasks, as his speed and ability to break through have earned him recognition as the great revelation of the First Division.

Barça has shown concrete interest in incorporating Andrei Ratiu, considering his versatility and performance at Rayo Vallecano. According to reports, the club is preparing an offer that would be around 20 million, approaching the player's release clause, set at 25 million. However, it is speculated that Rayo Vallecano might accept a figure between 12 and 15 million euros, especially if variables or players are included in the operation.

There are still several months ahead until the transfer market opens, but Barça doesn't want to waste time. Andrei Ratiu is the number 1 target to strengthen the defensive area, thus allowing Jules Koundé to rest when necessary. Flick has already given the green light to the operation, so it's only a matter of time before Ratiu lands at Camp Nou.