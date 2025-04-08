Florentino Will Pay More Than €100 Million for Him to Say Goodbye to Simeone: Top Signing

The rivalry between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid is one of the most iconic matchups in world soccer. For decades, they have competed to take control of the Spanish capital. The recent Champions League tie between both teams has only served to heighten the tension between the two clubs.

On a sporting level, both fight for the same objectives: Champions League, league, and Copa del Rey. However, now they not only coincide on the field but also in the transfer market, as both dream of the same signing. Real Madrid and Atleti's midfield needs to be reinforced, so Enrique Cerezo and Florentino Pérez have already gotten to work.

Real Madrid Seeks a Defensive Midfielder

Florentino Pérez has identified the need to reinforce the midfield after the departure of Toni Kroos and the recent injury of Dani Ceballos. He seeks a quality pivot who can ensure the team's balance aside from the Andalusian, who was being the axis of the white midfield.

Throughout the season, several names have been mentioned for this role, but the latest to join the list of possible signings is Enzo Fernández, Chelsea's midfielder. The Argentine has shown his quality in the Premier League, which has attracted the attention of clubs across Europe.

His ability to recover balls, distribute the game, and his vision make him an ideal option for Real Madrid. However, not only Madrid is interested in him, as Atleti also wants him. Undoubtedly, Enzo Fernández is on the agenda of the best teams in Europe.

Enzo Fernández, Also in Atlético de Madrid's Orbit

Atlético de Madrid has also set its sights on Enzo Fernández. Cholo Simeone considers the Argentine the ideal replacement for Rodrigo De Paul, who could leave the club in the next market.

Simeone has identified Enzo Fernández as a player with great potential and the ability to bring balance to his tactical scheme. However, the competition with Real Madrid complicates this operation.

Real Madrid's Economic Power

Real Madrid has the economic power that allows it to compete for major signings. Florentino Pérez is willing to make an effort to secure the arrival of Enzo Fernández with an offer of 120 million euros.

This amount would put Real Madrid in a position of advantage over Atlético de Madrid, which, despite its interest, could not match the whites' expenditure.

The fight for Enzo Fernández promises to be one of the sagas of the next transfer market. Atlético de Madrid will have to settle for its current options or seek other reinforcements if it can't compete with the whites' economic power.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid continues to advance in its attempt to sign the Argentine midfielder, who could become a key piece in its midfield.