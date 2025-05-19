Pedri's magic and Gavi's grit part ways: a €55M signing, decisive

Pedri and Gavi form one of the most charismatic duos in current Spanish soccer. The "8" brings talent, creativity, and enviable technical quality. Meanwhile, the "6" perfectly complements with his grit, energy, and capacity for sacrifice on the field.

Without a doubt, Barça has a pair of midfielders that promise to bring much joy. Their chemistry and combination have been essential to Barça's play style in recent years. But this season, despite their importance, their paths have started to diverge.

| Europa Press

Pedri continues his rise while Gavi loses ground

Pedri has continued with his meteoric progression and has established himself as a key player in Hansi Flick's starting eleven. Meanwhile, Gavi hasn't managed to consolidate himself in the main team with the same regularity. His prolonged absence due to an injury last season has affected his development.

However, the main reason Gavi has had fewer minutes this season is the arrival of a 55 million euro signing: Dani Olmo. This player has hit the ground running at Barça and has earned the coach's trust. Dani Olmo usually occupies the spot that has traditionally been Gavi's.

The impact of Dani Olmo on Barça and Gavi's role

Dani Olmo has proven to be a decisive addition for Barça. His versatility, vision of the game, and offensive capability have convinced Hansi Flick to give him prominence in the midfield. This has resulted in Gavi seeing his minutes on the field reduced.

Despite this situation, tranquility reigns within Barça. The sports management and coaching staff fully trust Gavi as a vital piece for the club's ecosystem. The young player continues to be essential to Barça's long-term plans.

The coexistence of Pedri, Gavi, and Dani Olmo at Barça offers different tactical possibilities. While Pedri keeps his role as a playmaker, Gavi can leverage his strength and determination to continue contributing intensity. The competition with Dani Olmo forces Gavi to keep evolving and improving.