Lamine Yamal, right winger for Barça, is the star of Flick's team, but Joan Laporta wants him to work like everyone else and hasn't hesitated to send him a warning. In fact, Laporta has secured the signing of a gem who rejected Flick a few years ago and who, barring any surprises, will join Barça to complicate things for Lamine Yamal. Lamine Yamal was already substituted against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 and Barça wants him to step up: his performance must be even better.

Flick doesn't and won't hesitate: Lamine Yamal didn't work defensively against Benfica and the German coach of Barça substituted him in the 55th minute. Lamine Yamal only played 10 minutes of the second half and made way for Ferran Torres, who also didn't score in Portugal: Flick's substitution upset Yamal. Despite Lamine Yamal's displeased expression, Flick and Barça are willing to make things difficult for the young winger: "he has to work like everyone else."

[IMAGE]{622032}[/IMAGE]

Barça wants Lamine Yamal to step up and the club has decided that the best way to make that happen is to secure a new signing. Specifically, Barça has secured the arrival of a gem who rejected Flick and is now Joan Laporta's number 1 target. He plays in the same position as Lamine Yamal, so if the Spanish Euro champion winger doesn't step up, Flick will send him to the bench in upcoming official matches.

Lamine Yamal, From Shining in LaLiga to Being Substituted in the 55th Minute Against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League

To everyone's surprise, Lamine Yamal finished the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Benfica on the bench. The Spanish right winger, raised in La Masia, only played 55 minutes and was replaced by Ferran Torres at Da Luz: the substitution shows that Flick doesn't mess around. Why didn't Lamine Yamal finish the match? Because Flick realized that Yamal wasn't contributing defensively, which is why he opted for Ferran Torres.

Five minutes before Lamine Yamal's substitution, the Spanish player lost the ball in his own half and created a clear danger opportunity that Benfica couldn't capitalize on. Lamine Yamal lost possession and, instead of running back to defend, he stayed protesting to the referee: this action upset Flick, who decided on the substitution. Flick has already warned Lamine Yamal, but now Joan Laporta will also do so: Barça secures the signing of a gem who rejected going to Flick's Bayern.

The Gem Who Rejected Flick Is Barça's Number 1 Target: "Goodbye Lamine Yamal"

Barça continues to seek talent and has set a new market target: they want the gem who rejected signing for Hansi Flick's Bayern to motivate Yamal. Lamine Yamal will remain an undisputed starter, but Barça and especially Hansi Flick want him to have much more competition and not rest on his laurels. For all these reasons, Joan Laporta won't wait any longer: signing secured, the gem everyone wants is Barça's new number 1 target, problems for Lamine.

The transfer market has already started moving and Barça wants to step up to send a clear message to Lamine Yamal. The youth player will renew his contract, as his agent, Jorge Mendes, already mentioned, but Flick wants him to "get his hands dirty," especially when it comes to defensive involvement. Barça was left with 10 and Flick expected a different attitude from Lamine Yamal, who will have competition: Laporta signs a gem who rejected joining Bayern.

Barça wants Lamine Yamal to have competition and, for that, they have secured the signing of a new great gem: he is Joan Laporta's number 1 target, he's in love. This footballer is none other than Toni Fernández, winger from Rubí who currently plays for Barça's reserve team. Fernández will extend his contract with Barça in the coming hours and will join the first team dynamics: Flick wants him now and next year will be crucial.