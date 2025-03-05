Barça Defeats Benfica and Pau Cubarsí Opens Up to Hansi Flick: 'Good Thing That...'

The FC Barcelona achieved a valuable 0-1 victory in their visit to Benfica in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. A truly balanced and tense match was finally decided by a goal from Raphinha, leaving everything open for the return match at Montjuïc next week. However, the result was marked by a key play in the first half: the expulsion of Pau Cubarsí, which put Barça against the ropes from the 20th minute.

| @FCBarcelona_es, E-Noticies

Barça started the match dominating the early stages. Hansi Flick's team tried to impose their rhythm, and before the expulsion, Lewandowski was very close to opening the score with a shot that Trubin saved with great skill. The feeling was that Barcelona was comfortable on the field, but everything changed in an instant.

In the 20th minute, Pau Cubarsí committed a reckless act by bringing down Pavlidis when he was going alone toward Szczęsny's goal. The referee didn't hesitate to show him a straight red card, leaving Barça with 10 players and disoriented against Benfica's push.

Pau Cubarsí Revives Ghosts of the Past

Cubarsí's expulsion reminded many of a similar situation in the past when Barça suffered Araújo's red card against PSG. That match ended up marking the end of Xavi Hernández's tenure as the team's coach. However, the team's response tonight was very good, especially Wojciech Szczęsny's, who saved FC Barcelona.

Despite playing with one less, the Polish goalkeeper managed to be key to the final victory with a great performance. He prevented several certain goals in the most critical moments of the match. That's why in the Barça locker room, his figure was praised: especially by Pau Cubarsí, for sure.

Pau Cubarsí Thanks Szczęsny

"Thank goodness Szczęsny was there, he played a great match", could be heard in the Barça environment. It's no wonder, as the Polish goalkeeper was the great savior for Barça in this difficult duel in Lisbon.

Szczęsny made several key saves during the match that prevented Benfica from taking the lead. Among them, a crucial intervention against a point-blank header from a Benfica player, which seemed impossible to save. His performance was outstanding, and despite Benfica's numerical superiority, his performance and Raphinha's goal gave the victory to the Catalans.

Szczęsny once again proved that his signing was a wise decision by the club, especially at such a critical moment as this. With his contract expiring this summer, the Polish goalkeeper is making a case to stay another year.

Now, with everything still to be decided, Barcelona can face the return match with the confidence of knowing they are already ahead. However, the tie is not decided, and everything will depend on what happens next week at Montjuïc. Without a doubt, Szczęsny's performance will be remembered as one of the great factors for Barça to remain alive in the Champions League.