Official: It's Confirmed About Camp Nou! Barça Fans React to the Latest News

Joan Laporta assumed the position of president at what was very likely Barça's worst moment. Now, after much effort, those from the Ciudad Condal are recovering after some dark years, but it hasn't been easy at all. The fans are fully excited about the sports project in place, and the stadium is once again always full.

Thanks to Hansi Flick, the footballers are showing the world their best soccer, which is the best in Europe. That's why Barça's fans were hoping to see their team play in the new Camp Nou this very season. Unfortunately, the latest images say the opposite, and the culés have erupted.

Joan Laporta Doesn't Keep His Word with Camp Nou

Barça has had to face difficult moments and situations to which many people wouldn't have known how to react. Luckily for the culés, Joan Laporta has indeed known how to stand up to adversity. In fact, he has managed to get the entity into the 1:1 rule of Financial Fair Play.

All the news seems to be good, but there is one that the fans don't quite like. Initially, the new Camp Nou was supposed to be ready in November 2024, but it hasn't been so. Then it was said to be ready by January or February, but not even then; there was even talk of May, but the reality is very different.

Now, the latest images show that it's impossible for the new Camp Nou to be ready in a couple of months. Sport has leaked drone images showing that there is still a lot of work to be done on the stadium. Although Joan Laporta and his entourage have been saying for some time that the field could be inaugurated this season, the reality is that it won't be.

New Opening Date for Camp Nou

While it's true that the situation Joan Laporta has had to face is complicated, the reality is that the false news hasn't pleased the fans. It seems that those from the Ciudad Condal won't be able to return to Camp Nou until the 2025-26 season. In fact, they might not even be able to start the season there; they will have to continue at Montjuïc.

The culés are still waiting to know the true inauguration date, but they will have to keep waiting. We can't take anything for granted, but it's likely that the atmosphere will end up getting even more tense. Joan Laporta, for now, hasn't spoken out.