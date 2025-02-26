Regretful, Joan Laporta Let the Best Slip Away: Ferran Torres Was the Chosen One

Several years ago, Joan Laporta decided that signing Ferran Torres was a safe investment. The forward was a sure exit from Manchester City, which led the culés to take an interest in him. Moreover, the English ended up selling their winger at a premium price despite not having much prominence in the team.

Barça, which was in the midst of a crisis, decided to bet on Ferran Torres with the hope that he would be a winning winger. Years have passed and the Valencian still hasn't managed to establish himself as a key piece in the club. However, in last night's Barça-Atleti match it was demonstrated that the signing Joan Laporta didn't want was the right one.

| Europa Press

Joan Laporta's Decision

Joan Laporta assumed the club's presidency at the worst possible moment and has managed to gradually improve the situation. Now, Barça is already in the 1:1 rule and fans are happy with the results obtained. Although a sector criticizes the presidency harshly, the project being developed is very interesting.

Hansi Flick, who was a choice of the presidency, is obtaining very good results and the players are excelling. Moreover, the coach has been able to see which players understand each other better and perform at a higher level. Ferran Torres, who cost 55 million euros at the time, seems to have found a role as a game-changer and, according to Flick, can fight for a starting position.

However, the reality is that at the end of 2021, Joan Laporta had two options on the table: Ferran Torres and Julián Álvarez, who is a star currently. The Argentine didn't have the desired minutes at Manchester City due to Haaland's good level and now wears Atlético de Madrid's jersey.

| Atlético de Madrid

Julián Álvarez Was a Safe Investment

Julián Álvarez joined Pep Guardiola's team in early 2022, shortly after Ferran Torres landed at Barça. Joan Laporta had both options on the table but believed the Valencian was the best. Over time, Atlético de Madrid's forward has shown that there are few better forwards than him.

Yesterday, Julián Álvarez showed Joan Laporta he was the right choice by scoring against Barça in the first minute of the match. He also has several important titles: 1 World Cup, 1 Champions League, and 2 Premier Leagues, among others. If he had joined Barça, it is more than likely he would have excelled more than Ferran Torres.