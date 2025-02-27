Real Madrid's Best Says What Many Think About Aitana Bonmatí: 'she's The...'

Women's soccer in Spain has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years. Women's Real Madrid has improved compared to previous seasons, strengthening its squad with quality signings.

However, with Barça dominating the scene, the fight for titles is not easy. Still, the white team has great players like Alba Redondo or Athenea del Castillo, the latter considered one of the team's stars.

Athenea, A Key Player

Athenea del Castillo is one of the most important pieces of Real Madrid. Her youth and talent have made her one of the most outstanding players both in her club and in the Spanish national team. Her dribbling, speed and dedication on the field have earned her the recognition of fans and experts.

| Europa Press

Her evolution has been remarkable, establishing herself as one of Madrid's leaders. But besides shining with her team, she also has a clear opinion on who are the best players of the moment.

Her Admiration for Aitana Bonmatí

In a recent interview, Athenea was asked about who she thinks are the best players in the world today. Her answer left no one indifferent:

"For me, the best player is Vinícius Júnior and the best female player is Aitana Bonmatí."

Her words have surprised many, but reality is what it is. Aitana Bonmatí is going through an exceptional moment.

Aitana has not only been key in Barça's titles but has also excelled with the Spanish national team. Her quality, leadership and mentality have taken her to the elite of world soccer.

Aitana, An Absolute Reference

It is no coincidence that Athenea praises her. Both share a locker room in the national team and know firsthand what it means to play at the highest level. Aitana Bonmatí has proven to be a differential player.

She is a leader on and off the field and continues to make history wherever she plays. Her talent is undeniable.

Winner of the Ballon d'Or and a key piece in the dominance of Barça and the national team, Aitana Bonmatí is a reference for any player. Even her rivals, like Athenea, recognize her greatness.

Soccer is competition but also respect. And when a star like Athenea del Castillo praises a rival, it is because she deserves it. Aitana continues to leave her mark, and the recognition from one of Madrid's best only confirms what many already think: she is at the top of world soccer.