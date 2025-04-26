Gavi Goes After Hansi Flick, Asks Him for a Favor for Copa del Rey: 'Mister, I G...'

Gavi, despite not being a regular starter, has been one of the players protected by Flick at FC Barcelona. Since his arrival, the German coach has shown great trust in the young Andalusian talent, giving him opportunities whenever he could.

Although he hasn't managed to establish himself as a regular starter, Gavi feels supported by Flick and is at ease with his situation. They keep a very close relationship, and the player has expressed his satisfaction with the coach's work, despite his limited minutes.

| Europa Press, @pablogavi

Gavi Asks to Start in the Copa del Rey Final

According to "El Nacional," Gavi has made a special request to Hansi Flick ahead of the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid. Although it is expected that, on paper, Gavi will start as a substitute in this important match, the "6" has requested the opportunity to start.

"Coach, I'd like to start," Gavi told Flick in an attempt to play as a starter in such a crucial match. The Andalusian knows that his role in the team is limited, but his confidence and desire to contribute in the final are evident.

Gavi Accepts His Role for the Big Final

Barça reaches the Copa del Rey final after a good season in which they have proven to be a competitive team, both in LaLiga and European competitions. For tonight, the midfield is initially expected to be composed of Dani Olmo, Pedri, and Frenkie de Jong. A scenario that leaves Gavi out.

| Europa Press

Although the "6" has offered his willingness to start, it seems the line-up won't change, and he will have to wait for his opportunity.

There's Only One Option for Gavi to Start

Flick could surprise with his decision in the final. In the absence of Robert Lewandowski, it is most likely that Ferran Torres will take the lead. However, another possibility would be to place Dani Olmo as a false '9', which would open the door for Gavi to take the midfield.

This decision could give the team more mobility and offer a new offensive dimension, with Gavi as the engine of the midfield.

Gavi's Future at Barça

Gavi remains a player of great talent, and his future at Barça seems assured, although his current situation is being closely monitored. The Copa del Rey final could be a great opportunity for the Andalusian to prove his worth and earn a more prominent position in the future Barça.

Meanwhile, his relationship with Hansi Flick continues to be strong, and the trust the coach has in him will be crucial for his development at FC Barcelona.