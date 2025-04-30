From Camp Nou to Bernabéu, Barça Let It Slip: Frenkie de Jong Comes Out on Top

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, the two giants of world soccer, are always competing for titles, but also for the best signings. Although Florentino Pérez and Joan Laporta keep a good relationship, the disputes between both presidents have not been few.

In recent years, both clubs have been in a constant war for the best additions. An example is the case of Arda Güler, who was very close to signing for Barça, but ended up at Real Madrid. Now, a similar case could define the future of Frenkie de Jong.

Frenkie de Jong, Key Piece in Barça

Frenkie de Jong is experiencing his best moment since he arrived at FC Barcelona. Thanks to the work of Hansi Flick, the Dutch midfielder has established himself as one of the team's pillars.

His performance has been so good that he has made it clear that he is indisputable in the blaugrana midfield. Moreover, although it hasn't been officially confirmed yet, everything indicates that his renewal is on the right track and that his future at Barça is assured.

Frenkie de Jong's great form has been key in Barça's midfield. In fact, his performance is so good that Deco and Laporta have decided to rule out the signing of Sandro Tonali. However, now Florentino is rubbing his hands.

Real Madrid's Interest in Sandro Tonali

Sandro Tonali, Newcastle's midfielder, is one of the most complete footballers currently on the market. His defensive ability, combined with his quality to play the ball, makes him a very valuable player. Barça, for example, has had him in their sights for some time.

The Catalan club had shown interest in Sandro Tonali in 2020 and made a 65 million euro offer. However, according to 'Marca', now everything indicates that it will be Real Madrid that initiates the offensive.

Tonali has expressed several times his desire to change scenery this summer, and Real Madrid needs a player of his profile to strengthen the midfield. With the departure of some players and the need for a midfielder who provides balance, the signing of Sandro Tonali could be a priority for the white club.

The Competition Between Barça and Real Madrid

With Real Madrid at the forefront in the race for Sandro Tonali, Barça will focus on renewing Frenkie de Jong.

The possibility of signing Tonali is practically ruled out for the Catalan club, which continues to trust De Jong's performance. Thus, the battle for the midfield could have a resolution in the coming months, with Barça securing their star and Real Madrid betting on Sandro Tonali.