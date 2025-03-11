Confirmed: Barça Forgets About Alexander Isak and Closes Another Signing Thanks to Bojan

Barça was considering signing the Swedish forward Alexander Isak, but ultimately the arrival of the goal scorer has been ruled out for purely economic reasons. Alexander Isak is one of the best goal scorers in the Premier League, but he has a contract with Newcastle until 2028 and his market price is around 80M euros. With all this, Barça already confirms that they are forgetting about Alexander Isak and are focusing on a new forward who will be recommended by Bojan Krkic.

Despite the fact that Barça has ruled out the arrival of Alexander Isak, the club continues to work on incorporating new offensive talents to replace Robert Lewandowski. The Polish forward from Barça will stay for another season, but his efforts are increasingly limited, and therefore, Barça wants to start looking for a young '9' and goal scorer. Alexander Isak was one of the options that caused the most consensus, but the Swedish center forward has a high market value and Newcastle is not a selling club.

[IMAGE]{72265}[/IMAGE]

In this whole scenario, Bojan Krkic has appeared, a former Barça player and a member of the Catalan club's sports commission. Bojan is in charge of reviewing the evolution of young players who are on loan around the world, but on this occasion, he has recommended signing a forward better than Isak. Alexander Isak has been ruled out and Barça confirms that they will go all out for another new signing: recommended by Bojan Krkic and it will be closed during the summer transfer market.

Barça Says Goodbye to Alexander Isak and Secures the Arrival of a New Goal Scorer Thanks to Bojan Krkic

Alexander Isak will not be Barça's big signing this coming summer, but the club led by Joan Laporta does want to incorporate a new forward. The decision is made and is unchangeable: Barça wants to have a new center forward starting from this upcoming summer transfer market, key for the club's evolution.

Flick is clear about it and was betting on Alexander Isak, but it is an impossible signing considering the price of the Swedish '9'. Bojan Krkic has entered the scene to recommend another signing: it could even be better than Alexander Isak and, barring any surprises, it will be a real option for Barça.

Confirmed, Barça Forgets About Alexander Isak and Secures Another Signing Thanks to Bojan

Robert Lewandowski has been the offensive reference for FC Barcelona at the start of this season. He already has 34 goals in 38 matches, impressive numbers, but in recent matches, he hasn't been able to increase them. Despite his great start, for some weeks now he has shown signs of fatigue and lack of freshness, and he has been pointed out by part of the club.

"Lewandowski will stay and has earned the right to decide his future, but it's time to have a replacement," Barça sources pointed out, who assure they want to sign. The signing of Alexander Isak, due to price and contract conditions, has been ruled out, but Bojan Krkic has entered the game to recommend a spectacular signing.

Alexander Isak will not be the signing, but Bojan Krkic has introduced the name of another forward who has goals and could even be a better option than the Swedish goal scorer. The name of the forward Barça is following is Mika Biereth, a Danish forward from Monaco who has 11 goals and 2 assists in 8 Ligue 1 matches. Bojan Krkic has introduced Biereth to Barça's technical secretariat and he has become the main candidate to be Lewandowski's replacement at the club.