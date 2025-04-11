Barça's Official Announcement on Ronald Araújo and His Transfer: PSG and Juventus React

It's not an easy season for Barça's Uruguayan center-back. Ronald Araújo hasn't yet managed to reach his best form since rejoining the group after his injury. His performance in the matches he has played has raised many doubts.

Ronald Araújo has participated in 15 matches with 997 minutes of effective play, scoring two goals and providing two assists. However, the Uruguayan has made a series of mistakes in matches like Benfica or Girona that cast doubt on his future and his fit in Flick's scheme. His latest mistake was against Betis: he was pointed out in Natan's goal.

| Europa Press

Now comes the final stretch of the season where titles will be decided. Barça is competing in all three competitions and needs all its players with maximum concentration. For this, Laporta has made it very clear what conditions must be met for Ronald Araújo to be sold.

Barça's Condition to Allow the Sale of Ronald Araújo

Aware that his role this season wouldn't be the undisputed starter he had last season with Xavi Hernández, Ronald Araújo already sought to leave in January. Specifically, teams like Juventus and PSG showed a strong interest in signing the center-back. The surprise was that the Uruguayan ended up renewing until 2031; however, with an appealing 65 million clause.

Now, to avoid rumors, Laporta has sent a clear message to Ronald Araújo's offers: he wants the full payment of his clause. Barça almost considers Araújo lost, so it has set conditions to get the maximum benefit. Thus, the Catalan club demands a minimum payment of 65 million euros and that it be made in a single transfer, which would greatly relieve the club's economy.

Barça Gets Serious with Ronald Araújo

The club's board has rejected several offers that have come for the Uruguayan center-back for being insufficient. The offers in question do not exceed 50 million and the payment plan has been to split it into several installments. In such a scenario, Barça has already replied to Ronald Araújo's offers and has laid its cards on the table: 65 million at once, or nothing.

The center-back has various offers, including Liverpool, PSG, Manchester United, or Bayern Munich. Araújo has many chances of packing his bags this coming summer: his renewal was more of a strategy than truly counting on the player for the future. With his renewal, it was avoided that he could leave for free and ensured a good financial income in a future sale.