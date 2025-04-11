Unique Opportunity for Nico Williams: His No. 1 Rival Moves Away from Barça, Has 2 Offers

Nico Williams has undoubtedly become one of the stars of LaLiga. Last season, he scored 8 goals and provided 15 assists, being key in Athletic Club's good performance. His great performances earned him a call from the Spanish coach, but also sparked interest from Barça.

Despite Barça's strong insistence last summer, his signing ended up being frustrated at the last moment. The delicate financial situation of the Catalan club took its toll, and Nico Williams decided to stay one more season at San Mamés to fulfill his dream. Nico wishes to play a possible Europa League final in his stadium alongside his brother.

| Europa Press

However, once the current season ends, Athletic knows that his continuity is almost utopian and they already consider him lost. Barça remains interested in his signing, which is becoming more feasible due to recent events. However, teams like PSG, Arsenal, or Bayern Munich are also following the skillful Navarrese winger.

Nico Williams Moves Closer to Camp Nou

It's no secret that Nico Williams keeps a great friendship with players from Barça like Lamine Yamal and Balde. This friendship has become a source of controversy in Bilbao. Athletic's '10' has never hidden his desire to play alongside Lamine Yamal at Barça.

Now, Nico Williams's signing for Barça could become a reality considering that his main rival for the position, Raphinha, has two very interesting proposals. The great season of the Brazilian forward has not gone unnoticed by several teams like Manchester City, which offers 100M. Moreover, the Brazilian forward is also sought after in Saudi Arabia, from where they have sent an offer of 80M to secure his services.

Raphinha Receives Two Million-Dollar Offers

Raphinha is having an outstanding season at Barça and has become untouchable in Flick's scheme. His defensive work, ability to assist, dribbling, and goal-scoring ability make him an indisputable piece for the German coach. Raphinha is putting up numbers for the Ballon d'Or and is being a desired forward in the soccer market.

In fact, he has two great offers on the table. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City wants him as a cornerstone in the attack of their new project. The other offer comes from Arabia, the club in question has not been disclosed, but they would be willing to double his current salary at Barça.

If Raphinha ends up leaving the Barça discipline, Nico Williams could finally land at Camp Nou. Barça would have enough money to undertake his signing and he would have a leading role in the team. We'll see what happens in the coming months, it seems complicated for Raphinha to decide to leave Barça, he has always stated his desire to keep succeeding at FC Barcelona.