Confirmed, final goodbye, Pere Romeu already knows: he's leaving Barça to go to Mexico

In 2025, FC Barcelona Femenino will begin a new chapter full of changes in their squad. After a year of transition, the team, under the leadership of Pere Romeu, is still seeking new signings and contract renewals to keep their competitive level in the elite of women's soccer. Last season saw notable departures, but this year the club is aiming for a complete shift in their strategy and squad.

Changes in Women's Barça: new projects, new players

The club has already made important decisions regarding their squad. Fridolina Rolfo, Ingrid Engen, and Ellie Roebuck have been released, marking a turning point in Barça's approach.

The new strategy seems to focus on a younger team with players willing to bring freshness and dynamism. Despite these changes, the moving farewell of a player who has been at Barça since her childhood stands out.

Bruna Vilamala, an emotional farewell

Bruna Vilamala, a promising Catalan women's footballer, has decided to take a step back at Barça due to the strong competition in the forward line. After her loan to Brighton, where she stood out, the player has made the brave decision to leave the club where she grew up. Although her contract with Barça was set until 2026, both the club and the footballer have reached an agreement to terminate it and open new doors for her in international soccer.

A bright future in Mexico

The future of Bruna Vilamala, the young forward from Borgonyà, is at Club América de México. As journalist Bruno Hernández reported, the player will move to the Aztec country to join the club where goalkeeper Sandra Paños currently plays.

According to information from Sport, Bruna will sign for two seasons with Club América, an opportunity the footballer considers crucial for her development. Her dream of playing at Barça has been strong throughout her career, but now she understands that her growth requires a change of scenery.

The farewell of a blaugrana gem

After spending her entire life at Barça, from the youth ranks to the first team, Bruna Vilamala says goodbye with a mix of nostalgia and hope. Although she leaves behind a club that has been her family, she is ready to make history on a new continent.

Mexican women's soccer presents itself as fertile ground for Bruna to continue evolving and showing all her potential. Although Barça will no longer be her home, what awaits her in the future is promising.

Bruna Vilamala's decision to leave FC Barcelona is an important step not only in her career but also for women's soccer. The changes at Women's Barça show that cycles open and close, and Bruna's story reflects courage for new challenges.