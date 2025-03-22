Dani Olmo Sends a Clear Message to Joan Laporta and Deco: 'It's Another Level, It's Unique'

Although the main protagonist of the past summer transfer market was none other than Nico Williams, Barça's only addition was Dani Olmo. Over the months, it has become clear that Joan Laporta and Deco made the right decision by betting on the Catalan attacking midfielder. Since his arrival, the '20' has shown his great quality through play, goals, and assists despite all that happened with his registration issues.

Despite the physical problems he has, prone to them for some time, Dani Olmo has proven to be a TOP-level player worldwide. His adaptation to the team has been immediate, and Hansi Flick hasn't hesitated to place him as a starter when he has been in full condition. Now, the one from Terrassa, from the Spanish National Team's training camp, has sent a clear message to Joan Laporta, Deco, and the entire Barça leadership.

Dani Olmo's Message Leaves No Doubt: He Is Barça's Future

From the Spanish National Team's training camp, Dani Olmo has praised the figure of Lamine Yamal. The '20' assures that the jewel of La Masia is different from the rest and that "in the locker room, they are amazed" by the performance he shows match after match at his young age. But additionally, Olmo has acknowledged that Lamine "is another level, he is unique."

Dani Olmo's words have been considered a warning to the Barça leadership, headed by Joan Laporta and Deco. As he rightly indicates, Lamine Yamal is a product of La Masia, a different player with innate talent who must remain at Barça. Under no circumstances can the club afford for Lamine's future not to be tied to Camp Nou for many years.

Joan Laporta Listens to Dani Olmo: Lamine Yamal's Renewal Is Underway

Joan Laporta has listened carefully to Dani Olmo and accepts his advice: he will renew Lamine Yamal as soon as he can. Currently, Lamine is signed until 2026 with a clause of 1 billion, but the club, his family, and his agent, Jorge Mendes, have agreed to extend his contract until 2030. The renewal will take place when Yamal's coming of age is officially recognized.

Lamine Yamal will reach his coming of age next July 13, and it will be at that time that his contract renewal can be made official. Meanwhile, the talented player, the will and commitment to continue at Barça are total and absolute. His agent would have already informed the club of Lamine's availability to sign four more seasons.