Dani Olmo is closely following the issue with his registration: 'My signing...'

Dani Olmo's registration last summer, after arriving as the club's only star signing, turned into quite a saga. Financial problems at Barça meant the club couldn't register the Terrassa footballer due to not complying with the financial fair play rule. In the end, Christensen's long-term injury temporarily solved the problem and Olmo was able to be registered until January.

What happened from the start of 2025 was even more convoluted since the Professional League deregistered Dani Olmo's federation card. The organization led by Javier Tebas considered that Barça wasn't complying with the current rule to have the player registered. The club ultimately appealed to the Higher Sports Council, which temporarily sided with them and allowed the Catalan footballer to finish the season.

The Professional League filed an appeal for this reason before the National Court, which will have to decide soon. The club must be in the 1:1 rule before the judicial body rules to avoid any problems and solve the situation at its root. If Barça doesn't reach the financial balance required by the regulations, the National Court will have the final say.

Dani Olmo returns to the scene

Barça's board is awaiting the resolution of the appeal filed by the League regarding Dani Olmo's registration. The Higher Sports Council's resolution was a temporary solution and now the National Court has to decide. The threat of deregistering the player is real if Barça doesn't finally solve their financial problems once and for all.

| E-Noticies, @FCBarcelona_es

Dani Olmo has played the first two matches of the championship against Mallorca and Levante thanks to the "precautionary measure" granted by the CSD last January. If the club manages to comply with the 1:1 rule, they'll be able to regularize Olmo's registration. If not, and the National Court overturns the CSD's decision, Dani Olmo will be immediately deregistered.

The importance of complying with the 1:1 rule

The 1:1 concept is essential in the League's financial fair play to keep a balance between expenses and income. For Barça, reaching this ratio before the end of the transfer window is crucial to end all their current problems. To get closer to it, Joan Laporta has used various financial levers: player departures, asset sales, and sponsorship agreements.

One of the most significant moves has been the sale of the 475 VIP seats (475 asientos) at Spotify Camp Nou sold to Middle Eastern investors. This operation is valued at 100 million, and the club's auditor, Crowe Spain, made the operation conditional on the construction and enabling of these seats. Until it is officially approved, the return to the 1:1 financial rule remains pending.