The current season for Barça has been marked by significant changes that have impacted both the team's performance and the internal dynamics of the Catalan locker room. The arrival of Hansi Flick to the culé bench has been one of the most notable moves, bringing with it a remarkable transformation in the team's play and results.

The Transformation of Barça Under Hansi Flick

Since his incorporation in May 2024, Hansi Flick has implemented a play style that has revitalized Barça. The team leads LaLiga with a four-point advantage over Real Madrid, following a streak of nine consecutive victories and a draw. Additionally, Barça is in the final of the Copa del Rey and advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, showing substantial improvement in European competitions.

| Europa Press

One of Hansi Flick's greatest achievements has been the recovery of footballers who, under the previous management, were not performing at their highest level. Raphinha, for example, has left behind his inconsistent performance and has become the team's main offensive reference. In the midfield, Frenkie de Jong has once again shown his best version, significantly contributing to the balance and creativity of the play.

Ansu Fati's Situation: An Unexpected Change

However, not all players have managed to adapt to Hansi Flick's new system. Ansu Fati, the talented forward who debuted with great promise, has seen his participation reduced this season, as he hasn't played minutes in official matches since January. Despite receiving offers in the winter market, the player decided to stay at Barça, seeking to reverse his situation.

| Europa Press

Nevertheless, recent information indicates a change in his stance. According to several recent reports, Ansu Fati is "deeply affected" by his current situation and has expressed his willingness to seek an exit next summer market. Sevilla emerges as the most attractive destination for the Spanish-Guinean forward, offering the possibility of returning to a familiar environment and regaining his high level of play.

The current season has witnessed a remarkable transformation in Barça under Hansi Flick's direction. The team is reaping successes and positioning itself as a leader on multiple fronts. The situation of players like Ansu Fati reflects the challenges that accompany tactical and strategic changes.