Wojciech Szczesny's Latest Update Changes Everything: Surprise for the Champions League

Wojciech Szczesny arrived with the season already started due to the serious injury of Ter Stegen, and his performance has been quite a surprise. The German goalkeeper from Barça suffered a severe knee injury at the beginning of the season and is still sidelined from competition. It was at that moment when the sports management had to urgently make a move to secure the services of a reliable goalkeeper.

Barça found the answer to their needs in the Polish international, and although the goalkeeper had already hung up his gloves, he accepted the culé offer. Iñaki Peña started by replacing Ter Stegen, but the youth player didn't convince Flick, who ended up deciding that Szczesny had to be the starting goalkeeper in all competitions. His initial performances were quite controversial due to some considerable mistakes, but Flick kept giving him maximum trust, and time has proven him right.

| @wojciech.szczesny1

Currently and since his debut, Wojciech Szczesny has 20 consecutive matches without losing. This fact places him in the top 5 of the best starts in the history of a footballer who signs for Barça. The Polish player's statistics are simply impressive: 17 wins and only 3 draws; with his brilliant performances, he has ended up silencing many critics.

Barça Wants to Renew Szczesny for One More Season

At Barça, they are very satisfied with the spectacular performance of the Polish goalkeeper, whom they want to renew for one more season. However, Wojciech Szczesny has already made it clear that his renewal will be discussed when the season ends. Although there shouldn't be any problem for his continuation, there is some uncertainty about what will ultimately happen.

However, despite his great performance, the debate over Barça's goalkeeping position is more open than ever. Ter Stegen, the theoretical starter, is facing the final stretch of his recovery with the hope of being able to play a theoretical Champions League final. This weekend, the German goalkeeper has been seen in public and has spoken openly about this possibility.

Ter Stegen Could Be Szczesny's Executioner

Marc-André ter Stegen has returned to training with the group after many months injured. The German goalkeeper thus takes a new step in his recovery and could even return before the end of the season. In fact, his great dream is to play the Champions League final, although for that Szczesny would have to be sidelined.

In this regard, Ter Stegen has broken his silence, acknowledging that "if I'm well, I'll talk to Flick, and we'll decide what's best for everyone." A request that puts Barça's stability at risk and generates uncertainty at a critical moment of the season.

However, despite the desire of the theoretical starter, the great level of Wojciech Szczesny and his 20 unbeaten matches make it impossible to think that Flick would risk the season. The Polish goalkeeper's security between the posts is a guarantee, and Barça has too much at stake for Ter Stegen, with his inactivity, to compromise the blaugrana objectives.