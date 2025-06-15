Florentino reassures Xabi Alonso: 'He's signed, he'll arrive in Spain in August'

Xabi Alonso and Florentino Pérez have been meeting for several weeks, shaping what will be the new project for Real Madrid.

The planning for next season is almost finalized, with the main guidelines clear and the decisions about possible departures and arrivals already made.

However, with the Club World Cup just around the corner, Xabi Alonso is still waiting for some key reinforcements to complete the squad.

The Basque coach has been clear in his requests. First, he requested a top-level defensive midfielder to accompany Camavinga, Tchouameni, and Fede Valverde in the midfield.

The names of Zubimendi, from Real Sociedad, and Stiller, from Stuttgart, were the most mentioned.

However, Florentino Pérez has assured him that he already has the three best midfielders in the world in that position.

A message that makes it clear that, in the defensive aspect, no more signings will be made for now. However, Xabi Alonso's requests don't end there.

Xabi Alonso insistently requested Mastantuono

The white team's coach has also insisted on signing Mastantuono, a River Plate midfielder who is considered by many as one of the best emerging talents in world soccer.

However, the young Argentine player will continue his career with River Plate until he comes of age, which has delayed his arrival at Real Madrid.

Xabi Alonso gets frustrated and Florentino Pérez calms him

In this situation, Xabi Alonso was somewhat frustrated by not being able to count on Mastantuono immediately.

However, Florentino Pérez has reassured the coach and confirmed to him that Mastantuono is already signed: "Don't worry. He's signed and in August he'll arrive in Spain."

This way, Mastantuono's signing is secured, but the player will have to wait until he turns 18 to be registered.

Meanwhile, the team is preparing for the nearest competition, the Club World Cup, where Xabi Alonso will seek to lift the trophy.

Florentino Pérez could make more signings

Although the team is well built, expectations for reinforcements remain high for next season. In this regard, the planning work is ongoing to ensure the club remains at the elite of world soccer.

Florentino Pérez and Xabi Alonso have already shaped a project that looks promising. This, with the addition of new talents and the optimization of the players who are already part of Real Madrid's squad.