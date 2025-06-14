Barça make the injury official, he will have to undergo surgery: a blow for Deco

Deco has clear plans for this summer at FC Barcelona. The sporting director of the Catalan club has decided to carry out a squad overhaul to ease the club's finances and make new signings.

In this regard, Deco has already set several important departures in motion, such as those of Ansu Fati, Pau Víctor, Iñaki Peña, and Pablo Torre. However, in recent hours, a new setback has arisen with one of the planned exits.

Gerard Martín, who was one of the players marked to leave Barça, has suffered an injury that disrupts Deco's plans.

| Europa Press

The defender, who was playing with the under-21 national team, suffered a wrist fracture (muñeca) and will have to undergo surgery.

This setback, in addition to delaying his departure, could complicate his immediate future. He is expected to be out of action for several weeks, which forces Deco to change his plans temporarily.

Deco puts his hands on his head over what happened

Gerard Martín's situation had been a topic of debate in recent days. The defender, who hasn't had many opportunities with the first team, was on the list of players Deco planned to put up for sale.

The club expected to receive an offer of around €12 million for him, an amount Bournemouth had shown willingness to pay.

| @deco_official

However, now, with Gerard Martín's injury, Barça will have to wait a while before moving forward with his transfer.

Bournemouth still backs Gerard Martín

Despite his injury absence, interest in Gerard Martín remains notable. Bournemouth, as mentioned earlier, is still one of the clubs interested in signing the young defender.

Nevertheless, the injury he has suffered could delay negotiations. Therefore, the possibility of his departure from Barça in this transfer window is uncertain.

| @geraardmartin

Therefore, although Gerard Martín's exit seemed almost certain, the recent injury and the necessary surgery complicate Deco's plans.

Barça will have to wait a while before proceeding with his transfer, while potential offers for his signing will have to see how his recovery unfolds.

This way, Deco's plans to carry out a squad overhaul and create space for new signings are temporarily delayed by this unexpected injury.