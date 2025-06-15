Confirmed, failed swap with Chelsea: 'Fermín López in exchange for...'

Fermín López has established himself as one of the most versatile and effective players at FC Barcelona.

His ability to adapt to different positions, such as midfielder, attacking midfielder, false nine, or winger, has made him an essential wildcard for Hansi Flick.

His performance has been outstanding, especially in his role as an impact substitute, being one of the best in Europe in his category. This talent has attracted the attention of several top teams, including Chelsea.

Chelsea go after Fermín López and offer a swap deal

Chelsea are going through a season full of ups and downs. The London club has struggled to find stability and the performance of their most prominent players has been inconsistent.

Among the most prominent players in the squad is Christopher Nkunku, who arrived with high expectations after his signing from RB Leipzig.

However, Nkunku hasn't lived up to expectations and hasn't managed to be the decisive player that was desired.

With only 14 goals and 5 assists in 42 matches, his performance is well below the level he showed in the Bundesliga.

Therefore, Chelsea are looking for a solution to improve their team and have set their sights on Fermín López. The Jaén native stands out for his versatility and ability to perform in multiple positions on the field.

These qualities have led Chelsea to propose a swap deal to FC Barcelona: Fermín López in exchange for Nkunku.

This proposal has caused some stir, but Barça are clear that they won't accept a deal of this nature.

Barça don't want to let Fermín López leave

Barça are very satisfied with Fermín's performance, who has earned a place in the first team. In addition, his great versatility and his contribution in key moments make him a valuable piece for Flick's project.

Despite the offers that may come in for Fermín, the club isn't willing to part with him at this time.

After seeing Nkunku's current performance, Barça are clear that the Chelsea player isn't at Fermín's level, which makes the swap even more difficult.

Fermín López's future remains uncertain, but at Barça they fully trust him. Meanwhile, Chelsea keep looking for solutions for their squad, Barça are clear that Fermín is a key piece in their project and they won't let him go easily.