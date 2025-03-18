Florentino Pérez Says Enough and Reports Barça to LaLiga: 'What Has Happened...'

Real Madrid Still Feels Uncomfortable with Spanish Officiating. The complaints from the white board seem to have borne no fruit. At least that's what Florentino Pérez thinks after seeing what happened in the match held at the Metropolitano between Barça and Atlético de Madrid.

Hansi Flick's team achieved victory and has maintained its advantage in LaLiga by tying points with Real Madrid and having one less game. However, the match was full of controversial moments that have not gone unnoticed by Florentino Pérez. So much so that the white president has decided to take action on the matter.

| Europa Press

At Bernabéu, they don't understand how Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham, or any other Real Madrid player who protests is cautioned and even expelled. This, while they consider that FC Barcelona seem to have free rein to protest without consequences.

Florentino Pérez Expresses His Displeasure Over Arbitrary Treatment

Real Madrid has expressed its displeasure with the inconsistency in refereeing decisions. In the last matchday, Madrid players were cautioned for protesting refereeing decisions, something the club considers unfair. The whites feel they are not respected in the same way and that the decisions are disproportionate compared to other similar situations that are not sanctioned.

A recent example of this discrepancy was what happened in the match between Atleti and Barça. In that match, several Barça players protested to the referee en masse, but none of them, not even the captain, received any caution. Therefore, within Real Madrid's offices, it has been expressed that what happened at the Metropolitano confirms their suspicions: there is an evident double standard.

| Canva Pro

Florentino Pérez Plans to Take Action

The complaint about refereeing treatment is not new for Real Madrid. Throughout the season, the club has pointed out several times the lack of consistency in referees' decisions. Real Madrid considers that this could be affecting their performance and their chances of fighting for the title, so they are considering taking action on the matter.

Specifically, Real Madrid intends to file a formal complaint about what happened in the match between Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona. This step reflects the discontent that exists within the club with the situation, and the dispute for LaLiga could be marked by tension over refereeing decisions.

Real Madrid is not willing to let what they consider an injustice pass and plans to continue fighting for more equitable treatment in Spanish officiating. With the battle for LaLiga still ongoing, the white club will continue fighting both on and off the field to ensure their rights are respected. Meanwhile, Barça continues to lead LaLiga, and tensions over officiating remain a central issue in Spanish soccer.