Official, Company for Ter Stegen, Barça's Decision Is Final: There's Already a Choice

Marc-André Ter Stegen was injured at the beginning of the season at the Estadio de La Cerámica against Villarreal. His injury is particularly severe, a rupture of the patellar tendon, an uncommon ailment that requires a lot of patience in recovery. In fact, although it was initially rumored that Ter Stegen could return before the end of the season, for now, such information is more of an illusion than a reality.

Barça's leadership doesn't want to take the slightest risk with Ter Stegen and won't rush the recovery timeline. However, the German's lack of activity, who will miss the entire season, and his age, 32 years, make the sports management consider it appropriate to look for a reliable goalkeeper. The possibility of going to the market exists, and it has even been rumored that Deco is following three young goalkeepers with great potential like Joan García, Chevalier, and Verbruggen.

However, in recent hours it seems there is a change of course and Hansi Flick has reportedly requested Szczęsny's continuity. Ter Stegen will be the starter if he fully recovers from his injury, but the Pole will remain in his wake. Hansi Flick has full confidence in Szczęsny and would welcome his continuity for another season.

Szczęsny Will Stay at Barça, Only the Signature Is Missing

The Polish international will continue to be a Barça player for the next season. His great form is being decisive in the team's good progress, and Hansi Flick wants to count on him for another year. Szczęsny has fully integrated into the Barça locker room, and his great performances are being essential.

At this point, Szczęsny's contract extension would depend exclusively on his desire, although everything indicates that he will accept. Let's remember that the Pole had officially hung up his boots last summer when he finished the Euro Cup with Poland. When Ter Stegen was seriously injured, Barça, which had to sign a goalkeeper without a team, called him, and Szczęsny ended up accepting the Barça offer.

Szczęsny's Continuity Has Consequences

Szczęsny would be willing to accept the renewal for one season, but his decision won't be known until the end of the current season. If he ends up renewing, it is most likely that Iñaki Peña's future at Barça will be greatly affected. The youth player is not at all satisfied with the treatment received: the German coach's lack of confidence in him has affected him considerably.

So much so that the club and the Alicante native would be considering a departure for next summer. He won't lack offers from both LaLiga teams and other European teams. Another measure that would be postponed for another year would be the signing of a new Ter Stegen who could be the starter in the medium term.