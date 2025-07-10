Florentino tried to sign him in 2020 and Xabi Alonso insists: 'He's very good, I want him'

From day one, Xabi Alonso and Florentino Pérez have maintained a great relationship. They have known each other since the time when Real Madrid's coach was a player, and it was the president himself who backed his signing in 2009.

Florentino Pérez paid €34 million to Liverpool to bring the man from Tolosa to the club, and since then, the relationship between them has remained cordial and based on trust.

This good relationship has been key for Xabi Alonso to be sitting on the Bernabéu bench today. The man from Tolosa, who already left his mark as a player, now has the opportunity to write his own story as a coach at Real Madrid.

Florentino fulfills Xabi Alonso's wishes

Because of the close relationship between Xabi Alonso and Florentino Pérez, the president hasn't hesitated to fulfill the coach's wishes. Important signings have already been made to strengthen the squad. Among the new additions are Dean Huijsen, Alexander-Arnold, and Franco Mastantuono.

However, Real Madrid's new coach knows that the squad needs more reinforcements. The goal now is to strengthen the defense, specifically the left back position, where both Ferland Mendy and Fran García raise doubts. Xabi Alonso believes it's necessary to improve that position to be able to compete at the highest level.

Álvaro Carreras, the favorite

Xabi Alonso's first target for the left back position is Álvaro Carreras, a defender who has impressed with his speed and defensive ability. It seems his signing could happen in the coming days.

Now, if Madrid wants to go all in, they should revisit the old desire Florentino Pérez had in 2020.

Nuno Mendes, Florentino Pérez's dream who appeals to Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso has looked back at the archives and requested the signing of a world-class wingback: Nuno Mendes. PSG's defender has been followed by Real Madrid for more than five seasons, but it was COVID-19 that stopped a possible deal in 2020.

Today, Nuno Mendes is considered one of the best left backs in the world and Florentino Pérez values his playing style positively. The club president knows PSG, his current team, will make things difficult, but he's willing to do whatever it takes to close the deal.

Will Nuno Mendes's signing be possible?

Despite the difficulties in finalizing the deal, Xabi Alonso surely wants Nuno Mendes in his squad. He's very good and everyone wants him.

The negotiation with PSG will be complex, but Real Madrid doesn't rule out trying, trusting that the player's willingness could make the deal easier.