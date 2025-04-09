First Dani Olmo, Now Lamine Yamal: Javier Tebas Strikes Barça Where It Hurts Most

LaLiga, presided by Javier Tebas, has issued a statement appealing the recent decision of the Superior Sports Council (CSD). Tebas considers that allowing players like Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor to play without being properly registered alters the fairness of the competition. The organization has requested a court correction, which shows once again the clash between LaLiga and Barça regarding the financial management of the Catalan club.

Javier Tebas has led a crusade against FC Barcelona for some time. He has put multiple obstacles in the way of the solutions that Joan Laporta has found to save the club's economic situation, such as the famous levers or the sale of VIP seats. Not only that, but now he is going after Lamine Yamal.

| Europa Press

Lamine Yamal's Renewal Faces Javier Tebas

Lamine Yamal, who is making a sensation in FC Barcelona's first team, has a contract until 2026. However, this summer he will turn 18, which opens the door to a contract renewal with the club. He is the great jewel of La Masia and the emblem the fans needed, so his renewal is an absolute priority for Laporta.

FC Barcelona has planned to offer him a new agreement that reflects his growth and future projection in the team. Lamine Yamal's renewal is necessary, as the young winger has established himself as one of the most important pieces of the squad. However, Javier Tebas could complicate this process.

LaLiga could argue that FC Barcelona doesn't have enough 'Financial Fair Play' to execute a renewal of such characteristics. According to LaLiga's rules, Barça must meet certain financial requirements to register new contracts and players. This could jeopardize the possibility of registering Lamine Yamal under his new contract, creating uncertainty about his future.

| E-Noticies, @FCBarcelona_es

Lamine Yamal's Future in Javier Tebas's Hands

Lamine Yamal's situation remains uncertain due to external complications. LaLiga's pressure makes his future at the club depend not only on his talent but also on FC Barcelona's ability to manage its economic situation. However, the club remains committed to his development and ensuring he continues to be a key piece of the long-term project.

It will be necessary to wait until the current season ends and Lamine Yamal reaches adulthood to know more details about this matter. It is evident that Javier Tebas won't make it easy, but Laporta and Deco are already warned. They have several months ahead to work on his renewal and polish all the details to avoid possible scares.