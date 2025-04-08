Pau Cubarsí Drops the Bombshell at Barça: 'He's Negotiating With Bayern Munich'

Pau Cubarsí, at just 18 years old, has established himself as one of the most promising center-backs in world soccer. His ability to intercept opposing attacks, his impeccable positioning, and his vision to start plays from the defense have made him an indispensable player for Barça. The Catalan board, recognizing his talent and potential, renewed his contract a few weeks ago, ensuring his stay at the club for several more seasons.​

Beyond the sporting aspect, Pau Cubarsí has also proven to be a true leader in the locker room. His opinion, despite being just a teenager, is highly regarded by his teammates, as well as by the board. In this regard, his latest warning has come as a cold shower to the trio formed by Deco, Laporta, and Flick.

| Europa Press

Barça Wants to Strengthen the Defense and Pau Cubarsí Issues a Warning

Despite the solidity shown by Pau Cubarsí, Barça faces challenges in its defensive line. Ronald Araújo, although talented, has had ups and downs in his performance; meanwhile, Íñigo Martínez, at 33 years old, is in the final stage of his career. These factors have led the club to consider bringing in a new center-back to complement and elevate the level of the culé defense.​

Initially, the name Jonathan Tah was the one most strongly linked to joining the ranks of FC Barcelona. However, Flick's great desire is Dean Huijsen. The 19-year-old defender from Bournemouth has emerged as the great revelation of the Premier League and has already been drafted to the Spanish National Team, where he has coincided with Pau Cubarsí.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Huijsen is attracting the attention of the best teams in the world, and Barça is no exception. Pau Cubarsí would be delighted to partner with him, as he is aware of the great quality that the Bournemouth defender possesses. However, he is also fully aware of Bayern Munich's interest, which has already made a move.

Huijsen Negotiates Away from Barça and Pau Cubarsí Knows It

Despite Barça's interest and Pau Cubarsí's request, the reality is that Huijsen is in advanced talks with Bayern Munich. This information has surprised many, as it seemed that the Spanish defender's next destination would be LaLiga. Whether it was Barça or Real Madrid, everything indicated that Dean Huijsen would end up playing in Spain.

The possible move of Huijsen to Germany represents a missed opportunity for Barça to acquire one of the most promising defenders in Europe. Additionally, it could influence the dynamics of the Spanish National Team, where Pau Cubarsí and Dean Huijsen should form a partnership for many years.

We'll see if Dean Huijsen finally decides to head to the Teutonic country or if, on the contrary, he decides to join LaLiga. Barça and Real Madrid await him with open arms. The same goes for Pau Cubarsí, who would be delighted to play alongside him for years.