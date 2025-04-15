Ferran Torres Is Going to Cash In: Dortmund's Latest News Changes Everything

FC Barcelona achieved a resounding victory in the first leg against Borussia Dortmund in Montjuïc, with an overwhelming 4-0. Hansi Flick's team dominated from start to finish, showing a level of play superior to the Germans, who had no response to Barça's offensive superiority.

This score leaves the culé team in a very comfortable position for the return in Dortmund, as keeping the level shown should not pose a problem for qualification.

Changes in Borussia Dortmund and Ferran Torres's Starting Role

Despite the advantage, Hansi Flick is not relaxing and plans to make significant changes for the return. The German coach intends to rest several of his key players, including the team's top scorer, Robert Lewandowski.

| Europa Press

As a result, Ferran Torres, who has been a regular substitute, will once again take a place in the starting eleven. These types of adjustments in the line-up give Torres the opportunity to show his quality and continue gaining minutes in one of the most important competitions in the world.

Ferran Torres's Great Season

Ferran Torres's season is being one of the most outstanding since his arrival at Barça. Although he hasn't been an undisputed starter, the forward has proven his ability to contribute to the team whenever he has been given the opportunity.

| @FCBarcelona_es

In 38 matches played, Ferran Torres has scored 16 goals and provided 7 assists. These figures show the great ability of the Alicante native to be decisive, both as a substitute and a starter, and his contribution has been vital for FC Barcelona in several key moments.

Emre Can's Absence, an Opportunity for Ferran Torres

For the return against Borussia Dortmund, Barça receives favorable news: Emre Can, one of the best defenders of the Germans, will not be able to play due to an injury.

This absence represents a great opportunity for Ferran Torres, who could take advantage of Emre Can's absence to increase his number of goals and assist his teammates.

The match in Dortmund could be the perfect stage for the forward to continue expanding his figures and keep proving that he can be a key piece for Flick.

With Emre Can's absence, Borussia Dortmund's defense weakens, leaving room for Ferran Torres to shine. This way, he will have the opportunity to score and help his team secure the pass to the next phase.