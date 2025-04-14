Barça, led by Joan Laporta, has closed and made official a new signing that will debut during the Clásico of LaLiga EA Sports next May 2025. The match between Barça and Real Madrid, important for deciding the national championship title, will have a great new protagonist: Joan Laporta, with Spotify, has closed the signing. Barça will host Real Madrid on May 11 (4:15 p.m.) and will do so with a new and great particularity: Joan Laporta closes a 68M signing.

Barça did their homework against Leganés and are getting closer to achieving the League title, but Joan Laporta is aware that there is still a long way to go. In this regard, Joan Laporta has closed a commercial signing for the League match against Real Madrid: this is none other than Travis Scott, the famous American rapper. Scott, with several logos linked to Nike and the music world, will be part of Barça: his "branding" will be present on Barça's first jersey during the league Clásico.

This was reported by "Diari ARA" and confirmed by "e-Notícies". In fact, according to this digital source, several Barça players already participated in a photo session with the new jersey a couple of weeks ago, approximately. Travis Scott, with over 68 million monthly listeners on Spotify, will be present on the front of Barça's jersey during the Clásico: the culer club will also market it.

Breaking News: Joan Laporta Closes the Best Possible Signing for the Clásico, 68M

As is customary following the success cases of Coldplay or Rosalía, Barça will once again feature an artist's logo during the Clásico against Real Madrid. In this case, the chosen artist is Travis Scott, who will place one of his logos on the front of the first culer kit. As usual, Barça also plans to sell this kit, limited to 1,899 units and with prices much higher than regular sale jerseys.

Travis Scott is a popular rapper, singer, and American music producer. Born as Jacques Berman Webster II on April 30, 1991, Travis Scott has gained recognition for his innovative musical style and his collaborations with multiple artists. He is known for albums like "Rodeo," "Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight," and "Astroworld," as well as for his energetic live performance style.

Barça has not yet released images of this jersey, but various users have already ventured with some designs that can be very useful as a visual reference. The culer club has confirmed that Travis Scott will be present on the front of the new Barça jersey for the LaLiga EA Sports Clásico against Real Madrid.