Which 3 Full-Backs Does Barça Want to Replace Alejandro Balde? Secret Already Revealed

Alejandro Balde, starting left-back for Barça, has been injured and, barring any last-minute surprises, will be out for the next three weeks of competition. Balde is indisputable for Hansi Flick, but this new injury to the Spanish international illustrates and proves that Barça must go to the transfer market to strengthen that specific position. In fact, the new injury to Alejandro Balde has been useful for Barça to realize the importance of signing to replace the Spanish player, prone to injury.

Which 3 Left-Backs Does Barça Want to Replace Alejandro Balde? The truth is that Deco has drawn up a list of 3 players who are likely to join Barça. The big beneficiary of Alejandro Balde's injury is undoubtedly Gerard Martín, a youth player from Cornellà who will be the starter ahead of any other selectable option. Flick trusts Martín, but the truth is that Barça has a list of 3 great talents who are chosen to replace Alejandro Balde at Barça.

Barça had some doubts about Alejandro Balde's performance, but the Spanish left-back has completely dispelled them. Additionally, Alejandro Balde, sidelined from the Spanish National Team for disciplinary reasons, is very likely to remain indisputable for Flick despite the injuries. Barça counts on Balde and wants the Spanish player to form a great duo with other great specialized talents in that position: the list consists of 3, only 1 will arrive.

Which 3 Left-Backs Does Barça Want to Replace Alejandro Balde? Secret Already Revealed

We start from the premise that Alejandro Balde is and will be the starting left-back for the upcoming Barça. Balde has a contract with Barça until 2028, so the club's commitment is more than absolute. In addition to Alejandro Balde, Barça counts on Gerard Martín, who also renewed and, for the first time, is part of the first team as a professional first-team player.

However, Barça considers that, in addition to Martín, it is necessary to sign another left-back to raise the level of competition and who can be a starter ahead of Balde. "The difference between Alejandro Balde and Gerard Martín is considerable and is something that worries," point out sources from Barça, highlighting that a signing will be necessary during this upcoming transfer market. Although it may seem tempting, Barça only plans to sign one footballer, as the other two alternatives on the list already play for the club.

The first left-back Barça counts on to replace Alejandro Balde is Jofre Torrents, a player from the club's Juvenil A who will do the preseason with Hansi Flick. Torrents is listed as one of the great talents of La Masia and Deco counts on him, as well as on Héctor Fort, who has options to be loaned out soon.

Fort hoped to have more minutes, but he doesn't have the trust of a Flick who has opened the door for him to gain experience in the First Division as a loaned player. The third member of the list is Almería's player Marc Pubill, who has a pre-agreement to sign for Barça: he is versatile and Flick sees him as a replacement for Balde.