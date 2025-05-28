Ferran Torres could leave Barça for another champion: 'He has an offer from...'

Ferran Torres has become the perfect game-changer for Hansi Flick's plans. He never complains about the minutes he plays and every time he steps onto the field, he leaves his mark. In fact, in the 45 matches "the shark" has played, he has scored 19 goals and provided seven assists.

In this regard, Barça's "7" has also stood out for his versatility, which has allowed him to play as a winger or striker depending on the needs of each moment. For all these reasons, the Barça leadership consider Ferran Torres untouchable. However, despite his status at Barça, other clubs keep knocking on his door.

His profile is highly sought after and he won't lack offers to leave Camp Nou. One of the most interested clubs is Aston Villa under Unai Emery, who have prepared €50 million to try to sign him this summer. They're not the only club that want Ferran Torres, and in recent hours an even more enticing proposal has arrived.

napoli also want ferran torres

The Serie A champions, Napoli, also dream of having the Barça player. Antonio Conte's side have finished the season successfully and want to strengthen their squad with top-level footballers. Ferran Torres would fit perfectly into the Neapolitan system.

Napoli's offer is on the table. Joan Laporta and Deco will analyze the proposal carefully. If Barça need to raise funds, they won't hesitate to accept the offer: the economic and sporting situation will be decisive in that decision.

ferran torres responds to napoli

However, regardless of what may happen, Ferran Torres is very clear that he doesn't want to leave FC Barcelona. Hansi Flick fully trusts him and he wants to stay at the club. That harmony means there are not expected to be any problems in reaching a renewal or extension agreement: both are committed to continuing to grow together.

Ferran Torres is one of Barça's most valued players. His versatility and commitment make him a key piece. Although Aston Villa and Napoli are fighting for him, the future seems to be at Camp Nou.

Flick trusts Ferran and Laporta will support that continuity unless there's a major surprise. He has shown that he can be the perfect backup for Lewandowski, but he can also give Lamine and Raphinha a rest. His profile is unique in the Barça locker room and it seems that the Napoli interest will come to nothing.