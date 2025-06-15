He's the best, Ferran Torres can't avoid his signing: he'll have to return to the bench

Ferran Torres has had an outstanding season at FC Barcelona. The Valencian striker has proven to be the ideal substitute in the attack for Hansi Flick.

With 19 goals and 7 assists in 45 matches, Ferran has been decisive, showing his versatility and quality. His contribution has been key at many moments, standing out when he was needed most.

Despite these strong numbers, Ferran Torres's future at Barça isn't completely secured. The club knows Lewandowski needs a reliable replacement for the coming years.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Although Ferran has performed well, he isn't considered the ideal replacement for the Polish striker in the future. Barça's board is clear that, in the search for a new "9," they must strengthen that position with a top-level player.

Barça wants Julián Álvarez

In this context, Julián Álvarez's name has gained traction in the offices of the Catalan club. The Argentine forward, who left Manchester City to join Atlético de Madrid, has become a very interesting option.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Álvarez is known for his versatility, ability to link up with teammates, and competitive mentality. These qualities have made him an ideal candidate for Barça's future.

However, signing Álvarez won't be easy, since Atlético de Madrid won't let him go easily.

Atlético de Madrid doesn't want to sell Julián Álvarez

Atlético de Madrid paid around €75 million (82 million USD) plus €20 million (22 million USD) in add-ons for Álvarez last season, an investment they won't be willing to lose so easily.

| E-Noticies, @juliaanalvarez

Although the player hasn't managed to find absolute consistency at Atlético, his value remains high and the Colchonero club has no intention of letting him leave.

Barça wants to negotiate Julián Álvarez's price

Barça's interest in Álvarez is clear, but the price demanded by Atlético could be an obstacle.

Even so, the player himself has shown ambition and could be tempted by a change of scenery to join a higher-caliber project, such as FC Barcelona's.

With the need to find a quality replacement for Lewandowski and the competition he'll face in the attack, Barça knows this will be a summer of important decisions.

Ferran Torres and other players could be part of the negotiations to secure the Argentine forward. Therefore, Barça's future in attack is tied to this signing, and the competition with Atlético de Madrid is intensifying.